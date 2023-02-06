Finding a winter medallion was not a first for Trae Swehla.
In 2021, he was shoveling just a few feet from the finder in Gorman Park, and he was so upset about missing it that he drove to Albert Lea and found that city’s medallion a few days later.
“I’ve been knocking on the door in Saint Peter,” said Swehla, after finding the Winterfest medallion at 5:05 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 in Minnesota Square Park. “But I finally got it.”
Swehla was just a few feet away from Cole McCarthy and Gavin Grochow when those two found the 2022 Saint Peter Winterfest medallion in Levee Park at 6:33 p.m. on a Friday after the eighth clue.
“So, shout out to Gavin and Cole. I look forward to telling Gavin about this,” Swehla said, reaching for his phone to Facetime Gavin. Gavin reacted with congratulations and surprise.
It was Gavin who suggested to Swehla that he search Gorman Park, because all the clues fit. One of Saint Peter’s five governors, Willis A. Gorman, was also a general and the central figure with Saint Peter nearly becoming the state capital in 1858.
“I spent most of my search at Gorman, probably six to eight hours,” Swehla said. But, clue #7 on Thursday and clue #8 on Friday urged him to Minnesota Square Park, and clue #9 at 5:01 p.m. Saturday kept him there.
“I found it close to the sidewalk, in a straight line to the red-lights tree,” said Swehla. “It’s always hidden in a line to something, and this time I knew it was that tree.”
A swarm of searchers buzzed in that area waiting for Saturday afternoon’s clue to be posted, enjoying the balmy low-30’s temperatures after a week of below- or barely-above-zero temperatures. Earlier clues told them the medallion was hidden somewhere reasonably close-south to the information kiosk. Swehla had the right feeling about it being next to the sidewalk off from the tree.
Clues alluded to the previous Washington School in the Minnesota Square Park, General George Washington, St. Paul Street as St. Paul is the official state capital, the Veterans Memorial, and numerous festivals, including the annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Picnic in the Park.
Metal shovels were one way to cut through the unusually deep, rain-hardened snow for searchers, but Swehla’s shovel wound up unfortunately with his mom in the Alden area.
“Shout out to Arrow Hardware, because I bought this one,” said Swehla, showing his shiny heavy duty garden spade with the pride of King Arthur tightly gripping Excalibur.
Swehla is a 2010 Alden-Conger graduate, Registered Nurse at River’s Edge Hospital, and new Saint Peter homeowner with a 3-year-old. He said he is not sure yet how he will spend the $1,000 Chamber Bucks prize offered up by the Saint Peter Tourism Bureau.
What’s next for Swehla, who finally struck gold after hunting for the Saint Peter medallion each of the past three years?
“I’m going down to Albert Lea to see if I can find their medallion again.”