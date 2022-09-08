Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Heather Mueller stopped in Southern Minnesota Thursday morning to pay a special visit to students, faculty and staff at St. Peter High School and Park Elementary in Le Sueur.
St. Peter Public Schools Superintendent Bill Gronseth and Principal Annette Engeldinger escorted Mueller on a tour of the high school building at 8:30 a.m.. During her visit, the Education Commissioner dropped in on classrooms in the high school’s career and technical education, agriculture and fine arts sections and met with district and high school leadership to discuss St. Peter Public School’s recent accomplishments and challenges.
At Park Elementary, Mueller shook hands with Le Sueur-Henderson Superintendent Jim Wagner, Park and Hilltop Elementary Principal Darren Kern and District 20A Rep. Brian Pfarr (R-Le Sueur) before checking out the school library and sitting in on Kindergarten, first grade, third grade and special education lessons.
“To be able to get into classrooms and see students learning and the academic pieces that are developing and the relationships that are being built at the start of the school year are really important,” said Mueller.
Superintendent Gronseth said a focus of the district’s discussions with Mueller were the social and emotional learning needs of students and the importance of funding to operate early childhood programs.
St. Peter Public Schools isn’t alone in its concern over students’ emotional well-being.
In the 2021 Safe Learning Survey, many Minnesota school administrators reported student and staff mental health was the number one challenge facing their district.
Their conversations also delved into adult basic education, St. Peter Public Schools’ alternative learning center and the challenges of receiving proper educational funding under the current state model.
“I think the Commissioner really understands the education needs of greater Minnesota,” Gronseth said of the former Mankato West social studies teacher. “Her familiarity with the area, with her being from Mankato, is very beneficial.”
Minnesota’s statewide teacher shortage and the increasing difficulty of recruiting and retaining educators was a focal topic of concern at Le Sueur-Henderson.
“I think I’m the only Superintendent in the state that’s had to go back and coach because of the shortage,” Wagner told the Commissioner. “Where we’re at, small districts are getting hit harder and staff are looking at other districts with a little bit more pay. I don’t know how many staff we've lost over the summer and now we’re scrambling trying to fill those positions.”
Mueller said her office is exploring a number of programs to combat the shortage, including a potential regional grow-your-own and teacher mentorship model. Several larger school districts in Minnesota finance their own educational programming to encourage local students to take up teaching and employ mentors to help support new teachers in their first few years of the job.
Individual school districts outside the metro area often lack the resources to support their own mentorship programs, but districts in Greater Minnesota could grow these programs in regional cohorts with neighboring schools.
“Just because you are teaching in a district that doesn’t have the financial or the human resources doesn’t mean you don’t need the support.”