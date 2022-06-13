In the wake of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, St. Peter High School teacher Peggy Dimock felt incapable of ensuring her English classroom was a safe space for learning.
“If [students] don’t feel safe, they can’t learn Hamlet,” Dimock said to a crowd of 30 like-minded gun control activists in the Gault Park Pavilion in St. Peter Saturday. “Teachers today cannot provide the safety rung. We can’t say, 'If you’re in my class, you won’t be shot.'”
The high school teacher was one of several speakers to push for heightened gun control measures at the March for Our Lives protest. Organized by Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato and Moms Demand Action St. Peter/Greater Mankato, the rally was one of hundreds of March for Our Lives gatherings in over 400 cities nationwide.
“A lot of us in here got to go to high school where it was about somebody you had a crush on, and football games and class and lunches and all of those school things,” said Dimock. “The kids that are going to school today do not get that.”
Gun control advocates, galvanized by recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvdale, heard speeches from local activists and politicians, including House District 18A DFL candidate Jeff Brand, of St. Peter, and St. Peter City Councilor Keri Johnson.
“As a state representative, one of the things that I was not given was common sense things like universal background checks or extreme risk protection orders or making sure that everybody who had a weapon had a safe place to put it and that gun was not accessible to children,” said Brand. “These are common sense, low-hanging pieces of fruit.”
Jennifer Andrashko, of Moms Demand Action, said she was called to activism after guns became the leading cause of death for American children in 2020, surpassing car accidents.
“As gun violence has increased by 30%, cars have become safer. Cars have not become safer, because drivers are simply more responsible or better at it; cars have become safer, because we have created safer roadways,” said Andrashko. “They’re safer, because when we acknowledge an intersection is dangerous, we write ordinances and policies, and then we rebuild them and we change them … We know collectively here there are specific, actionable things we can do to reduce gun violence and death by guns in the United States of America.”
After hearing from guest speakers, protesters circled the park chanting demands for legislators to enact stricter gun control legislation, while some carried signs for assault weapons bans.
On Sunday, a bipartisan group of United States senators reached a deal on what could be the first legislative act on gun reform in decades. The proposed framework, which has not been written into legislation, would provide federal dollars to states that implement “red flag” laws, allowing law enforcement to confiscate firearms from dangerous individuals and dedicate billions of dollars toward mental health and school safety resources.
The framework also closes the “boyfriend loophole,” banning gun purchases for those convicted of domestic abuse, implementing enhanced background checks for gun buyers under 21, and enacting federal penalties against gun trafficking and straw purchases.
The proposal has won support from 10 Republican senators, giving the legislation a meaningful chance to overcome a filibuster, and has received endorsements from gun safety groups like Moms Demand Action.
Prominent gun rights advocacy group the National Rifle Association (NRA) has refrained from taking a stance on the bipartisan agreement until the full text of the bill is written.
“We encourage our elected officials to provide more resources to secure our schools, fix our severely broken mental health system and support law enforcement,” the NRA wrote in a statement. “The NRA will continue to oppose any effort to insert gun control policies, initiatives that override constitutional due process protections and efforts to deprive law-abiding citizens of their fundamental right to protect themselves and their loved ones into this or any other legislation.”