A man is accused of traveling over 80 mph on Hwy. 169 while in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine.
Javen Michael Ahrens, 26, of Redwood Falls was charged with two counts of felony drug possession in the fifth degree, a gross misdemeanor DWI for refusing to submit to a chemical test and petty misdemeanor speeding on April 5.
According to the charges, a deputy with the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle traveling at 82 mph in the 65 mph zone on Hwy. 169 on April 3.
While speaking with Ahrens, the driver, the deputy reported observing a clear baggie containing white powder in the front passenger seat. When asked about the baggie, Ahrens reportedly yelled that it wasn't his and belonged to someone else. He then called a woman and accused her of leaving "dope" in his car, according to the complaint.
As the investigator walked around the vehicle, they reportedly observed Ahrens reach into the center console and take out another baggie containing a white substance and stuff it into a book bag on the floor.
Ahrens was placed under arrest and searched. Law enforcement reportedly located a metal pipe with burnt residue consistent with marijuana in his sweatshirt pocket, a third baggie containing a white residue in the backseat of the vehicle and an elastic band on the floor of the driver's side.
The baggie found in the passenger seat was weighed at 2.05 grams which tested positive for presence of cocaine and the baggie removed from the center console was weighed at 4.15 grams which tested positive for methamphetamine.
Ahrens was asked to perform several sobriety tests and a search warrant was obtained for a blood or urine sample, which Ahrens reportedly refused.
Ahrens is scheduled for a first appearance before the Nicollet County District Court on April 17.
