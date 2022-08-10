A man was reportedly electrocuted while stealing parts from a St. Peter electrical box.
Travis John Olson, 37, of Moose Lake, pleaded guilty to one count of felony energy or telecom damage or theft and one count of misdemeanor theft. All other charges against Olson were dismissed.
Olson was sentenced to nearly two years (23 months) in prison at St. Cloud Correctional Facility with 128 days credit for time served. He was further ordered to pay $18,324 in restitution for damages to the electrical box.
According to the charges, Olson admitted to attempting to take items from an electrical box in St. Peter in a statement to local police on Nov. 3. Olson reportedly saw the electrical box was going to be demolished and returned at night to retrieve parts for scrap. He allegedly said the box was open and, when he reached inside, he grabbed a live wire and caused the box to explode.
The force reportedly sent Olson rolling backward and he was blinded for a period of time after the incident. His face and one of his hands was burned following the explosion and the top of his hand came off when he removed his glove.
Following the incident he reportedly removed most of his clothing and had another person pick him up to drive him from the scene. On Nov. 2, he visited the Mayo Clinic Emergency Room in Rochester. A warrant for his medical records found he received care for facial and hand burns after being electrocuted.
St. Peter police were notified by a city utility worker on Nov. 2 that it appeared someone broke into the electrical box because the padlocks had been cut, the door was open and it was missing wires and fuses. The box also had a large black, burn on the interior panel that appeared to be caused by a live wire explosion.
The damage to the box totaled over $13,000, according to the utility worker’s estimate, and 440 customers lost service for three hours as a result of the break in.
