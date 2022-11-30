A Mankato man accused of stealing property from a Courtland storage unit pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft.
Shane Michael Collman, 55, was ordered to pay $658 in fines, fees and restitution and was granted a five-year stay on a 19-month prison sentence Nov. 23.
Charges for felony third-degree burglary, felony aiding and abetting third-degree burglary and misdemeanor theft of motor fuel were dropped.
According to the complaint, the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a break-in and theft of a Courtland storage unit on Feb. 21. The owner identified a number of missing items, including a heater; ATV truck ramps; a Honda 1000 Generator, an extendable net; mini-fridge, crankbait cases containing over 250 crankbaits; and a 20-foot ladder tree stand.
It appeared the lock outside the unit was cut and broken into. While the rounded top of the lock was observed lying on the ground, the rest of it was nowhere to be found.
Security footage showed a black SUV enter the lot at a quarter before 7 p.m. on Feb. 19 and drive back and forth between the storage units. Two individuals could be seen exiting the car carrying flashlights before returning to the car 15 minutes later.
The Sheriff’s Office also received a report on Feb. 21 of a gas drive-off at a Courtland station. The victim reported a 2000 Black Dodge Durango drove off without paying for $73 worth of gas. Investigators suspected the vehicle was the same SUV that appeared on the security footage.
The vehicle was taken into custody in an unrelated stop by the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 27. The driver was taken into custody on a theft felony warrant from Waseca County and Collman, who was reportedly driving the car earlier that day, was allowed to leave on foot with another passenger.
Nicollet County investigators searched the vehicle the following day, uncovering bolt cutters and cut padlock parts.
The driver in custody reportedly told law enforcement that Collman was driving the Dodge Durango during the gas drive-off, but denied knowing anything about a storage unit burglary.
In an interview, Collman reportedly told police he thought the driver in custody paid for the gas at the pump. However, Collman admitted taking items from the storage unit in Courtland. He reportedly went to the storage units with the driver in order to get some of their exes’ belongings.