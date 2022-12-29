An Elysian man was convicted of stealing a financial check from a Courtland resident’s mailbox.
Grant Nathaniel Leverson, 27, plead guilty to one felony count of mail theft and was sentenced to pay over $1,000 in fines and fees by District Court Judge Todd William Westphal. Leverson was additionally granted a four year stay on a 15 month prison sentence.
A second count of felony mail theft and a misdemeanor charge for the possession of a counterfeit or stolen check were dismissed.
According to the criminal complaint, Leverson was stopped by the Nicollet County Sherriff’s Office in Janesville on Nov. 10, 2021 and arrested after law enforcement identified signs of intoxication.
Law enforcement searched the vehicle and found a $75 check made out to Allina Health in someone else’s name and found four other checks on Leverson’s person belonging to other individuals.
Leverson reportedly claimed the checks “must have found their way” into his vehicle before admitting that he did not know anyone the checks belonged to. He then claimed someone may have put the checks in his pocket.
Law enforcement contacted the owners of the $75 check in Courtland who confirmed they put the check in their mailbox to be sent out the next day. They further stated that they did not know Leverson and did not know the check was missing until the Sherriff’s Office called.
An electronic monitoring device confirmed that Leverson’s vehicle was at the location of the Courtland residence at 12:41 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2021.