A Winthrop man has been charged for being in possession of controlled substances and driving under the influence of fentanyl.
spotlight
Nestor Nicolas Munoz, 39, was charged with four felony counts of fifth-degree drug possession, two misdemeanor DWIs and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on April 3.
According to the criminal complaint, Minnesota State Patrol located Munoz and his vehicle in a ditch on Hwy. 14 on Jan. 20 after receiving a report that a blue Dodge Caravan was traveling west near the city of Nicollet at a high rate of speed. Law enforcement received a report the vehicle was weaving over the lines and the driver was believed to be intoxicated.
State Patrol concluded Munoz was under the influence of a controlled substance after conducting several standardized field sobriety tests and placed him under arrest.
During a search, the state trooper located a small glass container with broken pills in his right sock. The pills appeared consistent with fentanyl and Alprazolam according to the report. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tested the pills finding 0.296 grams containing Clonazolam and 0.051 grams containing fentanyl.
Law enforcement further located a marijuana grinder, pipe with black residue, and a small container of marijuana. A Bureau of Criminal Apprehension analysis of Munoz' blood sample indicated both fentanyl and norfentanyl were present in his bloodstream.
Munoz is scheduled for a first appearance before the Nicollet County District Court on May 9.
