A man arrested in South Dakota was in possession of a vehicle stolen from a St. Peter resident, according to criminal charges.
Jose Martin Moyet Gonzalez, 42, of Lorain, Ohio, was charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle on Nov. 1.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim last saw their truck around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 23. Their vehicle, a 2008 GMC Sierra pickup truck, was unlocked with the keys inside in a parking lot.
In security footage, a man identified by law enforcement as Gonzalez, is seen riding up to the parking lot on a bicycle. The suspect is observed attempting to open the doors on several vehicles before successfully getting in the pickup truck and driving away.
The truck was later reported stolen to the Lyman County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota on Oct. 24 after a witness saw the truck abandoned in the parking lot of a business, called the number on the truck and learned that it was stolen.
Gonzalez was arrested by the Lyman County Sheriff’s Office walking along I-90. He denied ever having been in the Mankato area and claimed to be walking from Ohio to California.
The defendant is currently being held in South Dakota on charges of possession of stolen property.He ahs a criminal history in Ohio and Tennessee and plead guilty to burglary in the third degree in Anoka County in October of this year.
