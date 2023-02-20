A man is accused of setting fire to a St. Peter household while his wife and her three children were still inside.
William Eugene Flowers, 43, of Mankato was charged with five felony counts of arson including arson in the first degree, arson in the second degree and three third degree counts on Feb. 17. Nicollet County has issued a warrant for his arrest.
Law enforcement responded to the house fire at approximately 1:46 a.m. on April 15, 2022 and witnessed the home fully engulfed in flames. The woman and her three children were in the residence when the fire started, but were able to escape.
The fire caused severe damage to the household, resulting in $245,353 in replacement costs according to an insurance company and the death of the family cat.
According to the charges, the woman informed the St. Peter Police Department that she and her husband, Flowers, were in the process of separating and believed he intentionally started the fire.
In a detailed statement to police, the woman said Flowers had threatened to harm her and her children before, which led them to separate in October 2021. She had spoken with him about filing divorce papers in the days preceding the fire.
Flowers collected the last of his belongings from the home on April 13, two days before the fire, and was observed driving up and down the street in front of the residence the week prior, according to the statement.
Flowers later appeared at the home intoxicated at midnight on the night of the fire, seeking affection. The woman said she asked Flowers to leave the home multiple times and he eventually left.
After Flowers exited the residence, the woman and one of her children said they heard Flowers driving around the block multiple times. The child was in the living room when, about an hour later, they thought they heard something outside. They noticed the cat was acting up and light coming from the kitchen. When they went to investigate, they saw the back porch was on fire.
The State Fire Marshal Investigation Report could not rule out the possibility that the fire was started by someone entering from the patio using readily available combustibles. The report also did not rule out a youth-set fire, but all three children consistently denied starting the fire.
Call logs showed Flowers had called the woman over a dozen times on the night of the fire between 7:21 p.m. and 12:46 a.m. His last communication prior to the fire was a text message at 1:02 a.m. He resumed calling the woman at 1:57 a.m. in response to a voicemail she left him after the fire, and continued to call her six more times until 2:26 a.m.
The State Fire Marshal Investigation Report concluded the fire started at 1:39 a.m. during the gap between Flower's communications with the woman.
Flowers spoke with St. Peter Police on April 15 and reportedly agreed he was at the residence at 12:44 a.m. and later clarified that he arrived at 12:36 a.m. The defendant confirmed he had been drinking that night and, after being asked to leave, said he went back to his home in Mankato and was there the entire night and sent his text message at 1:02 a.m. from his garage. It wasn't until 8 a.m. the next morning that Flowers said he learned of the fire.
Law enforcement reported that Flowers later claimed to have been in his garage at 12:48 a.m., conflicting with his earlier statement admitting to be at the St. Peter residence at 12:44 a.m.
Police retrieved surveillance footage from local businesses on the night of the fire showing a tan van similar to the defendant's entering St. Peter at 11:56 p.m. and turning right toward the woman's residence. At 12:18 a.m. the van was seen leaving St. Peter on the same route. The van arrived back in St. Peter at 1:25 a.m. taking the same road, but was seen exiting the city by a different route that did not lead directly to Mankato at 1:37 a.m. Surveillance footage from Mankato showed the vehicle driving into the city at 1:51 a.m.
When confronted about the surveillance footage on July 20, Flowers reportedly confirmed the van was his, but claimed he could not remember the night because he was intoxicated. He eventually admitted to going back to the St. Peter residence that night, but said he just drove by it.
However, when questioned about the timestamps about the surveillance footage, Flowers conceded he may have stopped at the St. Peter residence to look through the window to see his wife because she was not answering his calls. The defendant said it made him jealous when she ignored him and had done this in the past when she didn't answer his calls. But Flowers continued to claim he did not remember what happened when he returned to the household.
Flowers further said he was in bed at home when called the woman at 1:58 a.m., but law enforcement said this was unlikely when he was still driving on Riverfront Drive in Mankato seven minutes prior.
At the time of the fire, Flowers was a beneficiary of his wife's life insurance policy and the St. Peter household's home insurance, but he never submitted an insurance claim. He did not provide a statement to the insurance company after the fire and on Aug. 5 changed the policy to solely be in the woman's name.