Thousands of shoppers in search of handcrafted clothing, decor and homemade treats found what they were looking for at the 10th annual Maker Fair Minnesota.
Sunny skies and a roster of 186 vendors drew well over 4,000 guests to the Nicollet County Fairgrounds on Saturday, marking a high level attendance for the annual gathering of artisans.
"There's been a steady crowd with a lot of people doing holiday shopping," said Jessi Zimmerman. "I think there are a little more people than we had last year and we've had perfect weather."
When Zimmerman isn't busy running the Le Sueur Public Library, she works with her sister crafting holiday-themed felt garlands with her sister for their shared St. Peter-based craft shop, The Handcrafted Buffalo. Since kickstarting their business in 2017, the sisters have regularly set up shop at the Maker Fair.
The exhibition of fabrics, toys, soaps and lotions, foods, decorations, art, jewelry, metalwork, woodwork and more featured its fair share of Maker Fair veterans and new artisans alike.
"Ever since we moved here, friends have told us this is the market to be at," said Meredith Nett, a first time seller at the Maker Fair.
Nett, who has recently called Elko New Market home, sells hand-painted planters and succulents and cacti through her business LoveDotNett.
The event also served as an opportunity for newly established businesses to grow their customer-base. Since 2007, Sharla Boyer of Mankato has made her own chocolates and confections for her friends and family, but last year she she decided to share her treats with the world, opening Social Splash Sweets.
Boyer set up a booth at the Maker Fair for the first time this year, offering guests a chance to taste her homemade cocoa bombs, apple cider, chocolates, clusters, fudge and more.
"We've been very busy today, I've been getting low on some of my things. I think I sold out of a couple flavors," said Boyer. "I have a new product called candy nachos. It's a tortilla with a candy coating and cookie crumble on top and all sorts of flavors."
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.