Evelyn Sikel smiles upon seeing her new face paint in the mirror, painted by Oh Happy Day Facepainting. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Angie Boyer of Social Splash Sweets blends a coffee bomb for a customer.(Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Thousands of shoppers in search of handcrafted clothing, decor and homemade treats found what they were looking for at the 10th annual Maker Fair Minnesota.

Customers browse hand-cut rock jewelry made by Randy Tordsen of Prairie Rock Creations. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Crochet caps by The Mad Hatter featuring characters like Elmo and the Minions were a hit with kids. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Shoppers sought a taste of Sweet Surprises homemade truffles, chocolates and cocoa bombs. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Customers browse the handiwork of John Bischof Creations at the Maker Fair. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Jessi Zimmerman of The Handcrafted Buffalo showcases a felt garland. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Faxon Farms of Henderson offered free samples of their specialty-flavored syrup and introduced a new flavor of jalapeño-infused syrup. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Shannon Bleess (left) and Jaelyn Scrabeck (right) purchase a bottle of color-changing nail polish from the Maker Fair. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Janelle Larson of Sugar Maple Soapery shows customers her handcrafted rock jewelry. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Ron Pavek, owner of Woods by Ron showcases his rustic wooden birdhouses. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Robert's Recycled Originals displays metalwork sculptures at the Maker Fair.(Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Customers take a whiff of custom soap bars made by S&J Majestic Soaps.(Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Customers browse wooden creations by Bottom Road Designs, a recently established business out of Mankato. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

