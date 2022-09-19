As leaves are browning this fall season, grapes are ripening on the 13 acres of vines in the Southern Minnesota River Valley, where Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery sources its collection of wines.
Harvest season is the busiest time of year for the Kasota-based ranch, winery and distillery. Under the early autumn sun, workers head out to the vineyards to handpick the over 30 tons of grapes needed for the thousands of gallons of wine produced annually by Minnesota’s second-largest winery.
Taking its name from the Dakota word for “forest enclosed,” Chankaska was established just east of Kasota in 2008 by Jane and Kent Schwickert. The location was once home to the Old Country Pub. The husband and wife duo fell in love with the estate and it has remained the home of Chankaska Creek for 14 years.
Grapes require three years to grow, and producers don’t see a full yield until around five years after planting, so Chankaska Creek didn’t open its doors until May 2012. In the interim, the owners constructed an 11,000-square-foot winery and tasting room.
For most of its history, harvesters at Chankaska have picked the grapes entirely by hand between late August and early October. This past year, the winery incorporated machinery into the harvest process to speed along production, but most grapes are still handpicked.
“The reason we did handpicking is because we are very traditional in how we make all of our wine and grapes, and it ensures that quality in the process,” said Chankaska Creek Marketing Coordinator Kelsey Long.
Most of Chankaska’s wine is locally sourced from their own vineyard and other Minnesota growers, but the ranch also imports grapes from California and Washington state to meet demand. Nationally, the winery uses over 200 tons of grapes a year.
Once defective grapes are sorted out of the batch, the fruits are fed through a destemmer which crushes and separates the vines from the grapes. Winemakers either leave skins on the grape to produce red wine or remove the skins with a press when crafting white wine. During the fermentation process, which lasts anywhere from 7-28 days, yeast consumes the sugars and converts it into alcohol.
“The reason we leave the skins on is just more contact time with that grape. You’re going to get more tannins, that dryness when you drink red wine, and that deeper color,” said Long.
Once winemakers have finished the batch, they age the wine in French and American Oak barrels between six months to two years depending on the style. To rid the wine of the cloudy tint left by the barrel, it’s filtered and then bottled through Chankaska Creek’s own bottling company. Chankaska Creek also lends its bottling services to smaller winemakers in the region.
The bottled wine is then served in Chankaska Creek’s tasting room or shipped out to over 200 liquor stores and restaurants statewide. Chankaska Creek’s wines are also available at University of Minnesota Golden Gophers games.
In addition to their selection of wines, Chankaska Creek is known nationally for their North Forest Kremes and line of Ranch Road Spirits produced at the on-site distillery. In 2014, the winery imported a still from Germany to craft brandy, whiskey, gin, rum, vodka and kremes.
Since the winery’s inception, the estate has been a premier location for weddings and live entertainment in Southern Minnesota. Every Friday and Saturday, the event center stages concerts and shows by musicians and live performers.