Following a month-long search and interview process, the city of St. Peter appointed a new recruit to lead housing and commercial development.
On Monday, the St. Peter City Council unanimously appointed Lonsdale City Planner Ben Baker as Community Development Director on the recommendation of City Administrator Todd Prafke.
Baker has spent 14 years working in the small Rice County community. There, he has led planning and execution of a large variety of projects, including those contributing to business growth and housing.
He was one of three finalist candidates that interviewed before the St. Peter City Council and City Administrator Todd Prafke in a two-day process. Rogers City Planner and Community Development Director Jason Ziemer and MnDOT District 7 Transportation Planner Angela Piltaver were the remaining finalists.
“We were very excited to have three excellent candidates in town for the interview process and are very grateful for the public’s participation, and we had a great turnout for those activities,” said Prafke. “Ben checked many of the boxes we were looking for related to experience and educational background and will be an excellent fit with the council, boards and commissions the city works with and city staff.”
Baker will start his new position with the city on Aug. 8, filling the vacancy left by retired community development director of 21 years Russ Wille.