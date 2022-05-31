People were ready to get back to a normal season at Just for Kix dance troupe in St. Peter, and there was a record number of dancers who participated in classes from September-April.
Director Molly Reinhart has been coaching in St. Peter for the past 11 years. She has made huge strides within the program and is known for creating a family-like feel; she is always looking for new and fun ways to coach the kids. She was even honored with the top award for 2021: Director of the Year.
"I could never do it without the help of my wonderful staff. They play a huge role in what this program has become," said Reinhart. Coaches include: Ali Bryniarski, Heather Smith, Lexe Dvorak, Courtney Hansen, Rylee Wendinger, Lauren Mayer, Erin Wellman, and Taylor Hewitt.
Just for Kix has two big shows a year at St. Peter High School, with a couple showcases for younger dancers, plus three competitions for the older dancers. The squad also participated in the Tampa Bay Bowl (formerly known as the Outback Bowl) in Tampa Florida over Christmas break this past year. This is the third time Reinhart has taken Dancers to perform there.
Just for Kix finished up its season with the Spring Show on April 29 at St. Peter High School. Their competition teams then went on to compete at Just For Kix Nationals on May 6 and 7 in Rochester. They competed against top notch teams from surrounding states, such as Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, Illinois, Colorad, and Nebraska.
The Senior Hip Hop team even made it into the record books, qualifying as finalists for the first time in the hip hop showcase against 21 other teams.
Over summer, Just for Kix St. Peter is holding numerous camps at the Community Center and will be participating in the St. Peter Fourth of July Parade.