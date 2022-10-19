Healing Harvest

Brittany Brown owns and operates Healing Harvest, a new cannabis shop in St. Peter, with her wife Jennifer. (Carson Hughes photos/southernminn.com)

As the state of Minnesota continues to embrace legal cannabis, the budding industry is planting its roots in downtown St. Peter.

CBD Oil Healing Harvest

Healing Harvest has a stock of cannabis-infused oils, tinctures, vapes, gummies and more.
Healing Harvest 3

The interior of Healing Harvest is modeled to have a coffee shop-like aesthetic. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Healing Harvest 4

Customers can play the claw machine to win prizes and discounts for other products at Healing Harvest. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Healing Harvest 5

Healing Harvest features a corner library with books on cannabis.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments