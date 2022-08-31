Alejandra Mendoza

Alejandra Mendoza and boys Jaiden, Jacob and Josiah took home backpacks and school supplies for Kindergarten and Head Start. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

With the inflation rate remaining sky high, and the start of the start of the school year arriving, families are spending more on school supplies and getting less for their buck. Some families are feeling the squeeze more than others.

Backpack Program Nicollet County

Ninth grader Leonel, first grader Emanuel and preschooler Anthony show off their backpacks from the Friends of Learning Back to School Project. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Backpacks

In total, 597 backpacks were distributed by Friends of Learning. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
St. Peter Football team

The St. Peter High School football team volunteered to fill backpacks for the Friends of Learning Back to School Project. (Courtesy of Friends of Learning)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments