With the inflation rate remaining sky high, and the start of the start of the school year arriving, families are spending more on school supplies and getting less for their buck. Some families are feeling the squeeze more than others.
According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, 38% of consumers are cutting back on spending in other areas to make room in their budget for school supplies.
In St. Peter, the Friends of Learning Back to School Project eased the burden on low income families by providing 597 backpacks filled with school supplies for grades K-12.
“I think families are very interested in finding solutions when they’re financially struggling so we’ve provided that solution for them and hopefully we’ve met as many needs as we can,” said Project Chair Michelle Zehnder Fischer.
Friends of Learning is a nonprofit collaboration between the St. Peter Lions Club, Nicollet County, the Salvation Army and the Friends of St. Peter Library. For 11 years, the program has provided backpacks to children of low-income families, approximately 90% of which attend school in St. Peter.
In raising donations for backpacks and school supplies, Zehnder Fischer has observed the impact of skyrocketing prices.
According to a Back to School Survey from Deloitte, the average Minnesota family will spend $700 per child on back to school supplies and clothing. Compared to just three years ago, Americans will spend $11 billion more on school supplies this year.
“I think families are experiencing the cost of their own groceries etc. going up and we certainly saw an increase in the cost of our school supplies as well,” said Zehnder Fischer.
Numerous community volunteers pitched in to help with the backpack drive at Johnson Hall on Wednesday night. Don’s Appliance and TV hauled the school supplies to the distribution site, and the St. Peter High School football team volunteered to fill the backpacks.
The assistance was welcomed by Alejandra Mendoza, who picked up backpacks for her sister-in-law’s kids.
“It’s going to be helpful, because I can use the money that I was going to use toward school supplies to help my little one get school clothes for Head Start as well,” she said.
Mendoza said it was her first time attending the backpack drive upon the recommendation of her sister-in-law. The process was smooth, with the only chaotic part being caused by the kids eagerly running around in anticipation of the school season.
“He’s excited to get back to school. My oldest one has been saying, ‘I want to go back to school already. I want to go back to school already,” Mendoza said. “This little one is about to start Head Start, but he’s not too happy about it, because he’s used to going with the other ones.”
