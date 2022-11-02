St. Peter Veterans Day 2021

Veterans stand to receive recognition at the 2021 St. Peter High School Veterans Day program. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Commander John “Knox” Allen will be the guest speaker at this year’s Veterans Day program at St. Peter High School on Friday, Nov. 11. The program begins at 10 a.m. in the SPHS gym; it’s put on each year by the SPHS social studies department.

