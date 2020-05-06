St. Peter High School opened in its current location in the fall of 2017 and one of the showcase pieces of the new building has been the Performing Arts Center (PAC). The PAC has become a cultural center for the arts, of sorts, for the entire community.
In the time since it has opened, the facility has been managed by long-time St. Peter arts supporter/enthusiast Al Behrends. However, at the end of the current school year, he will be giving up that position and finally shift full-time into retirement mode.
Behrends came on as PAC manager, almost by accident that first year, after a 30-year career as fine arts director at Gustavus Adolphus College.
“I was enjoying retirement when I walked through the new high school for the first time,” Behrends said. “Although I wasn’t involved in the planning phase of development, I had been following construction and was excited to get to see the facility for the first time. I fell in love with the theater immediately. Who wouldn’t?”
He continued, “I offered some free advice to Annette Engeldinger and Paul Peterson in mid-October (of 2017). A week later, I had a part-time job and it’s been great to be a part of the first three years in the space.”
Behrends’ expertise from his time at Gustavus was an asset immediately for SPHS. Under his guidance the PAC evolved from being not only a performance space where students could put on three theatrical performances each year and a full slate of musical events to becoming a highly sought-after venue for well-renowned artists and groups.
Among the groups and performers that have performed at the PAC, in just its three-year history, includes the Minnesota Orchestra, Lorie Line, Mankato Ballet, musical group The New Standards, trumpeter Allen Vizzutti, and Mankato Symphony Orchestra.
As enjoyable as it was for Behrends to see the PAC develop such a strong reputation throughout south central Minnesota, it was the connection he built with SPHS students and staff that he appreciated most during his three years here.
“After all the years of (his wife) Mary’s connection with her students and the faculty, I found out how much fun it is to work with them,” Al said. “The theater and music students have so much energy, enthusiasm, talent and curiosity — especially the sound and lighting techs. I would never catch up with the skills that these young people have developed. That has been the best part of being a part of the staff.”