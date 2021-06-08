An outlaw from another state was arrested in St. Peter after allegedly causing considerable havoc, including running into another vehicle while driving the wrong direction on Hwy. 169.
On Friday, June 4, deputies were asked by the Canon River Task Force to assist in the apprehension of George Marten Williamson, 31. Williamson had several outstanding warrants, including a felony out of Illinois that listed him as being armed and dangerous, another felony warrant from Texas for narcotics, an additional warrant for parole violation out of Iowa, and another from Nebraska.
Williamson’s vehicle was spotted in the area of Family Fresh in St. Peter by a plain clothes Nicollet County investigator where he began to follow Williamson. At one point, Williamson noted a marked squad and he began to actively flee.
Williamson traveled through downtown St. Peter and into numerous residential areas throughout St. Peter. Williamson eventually traveled south on Hwy. 169, reaching speeds of 100 mph. At this point, Williamson was being pursued by a St. Peter Police Officer. Williamson then crossed the median and began travelling south in the northbound lane. St. Peter police then terminated the pursuit and backed off, as Williamson continued on the wrong side.
Williamson then collided with another motor vehicle that was driven by Elizabeth Louis Bauman, 22, of St. Peter. Williamson then fled on foot continuing south on Hwy. 169 where he was quickly apprehended by deputies from Nicollet and Le Sueur counties and an investigator from the St. Peter Police Department.
Both Bauman and Williamson were transported from the scene to a Mayo clinic where they were treated and released.
Upon Williamson’s release, he was booked into the Nicollet County jail for fleeing a peace officer, possession of narcotics and other charges.
Agencies involved were the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, St. Peter Police Department, Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, North Mankato Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office and the Cannon Valley Drug Task Force.