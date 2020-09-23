River’s Edge Hospital is participating in a pilot program that uses robotic technology to screen employees and others at River’s Edge Hospital for COVID-19 and take their temperature before they start work each day.
Meet Misty II. Misty is a product created by Misty Robotics that uses an automated and contactless solution for COVID screening and temperature. Companies benefit from reduced risk to their frontline staff and elimination of surface hygiene concerns associated with touch-based systems.
“Misty uses thermal imaging which makes the temperature screening much more accurate,” said Janelle Rauchman, chief quality officer. “By participating in the pilot program we are able to offer feedback to help refine and improve the product, while being offered to provide a consistent and friendly screening.”
If someone who is screened by Misty is found to have an elevated temperature, Misty asks the individual to step aside while someone on the staff is notified to come and do additional screening before he or she is allowed to begin work.
5 stars for patient experience
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently released updated Hospital Compare patient experience and quality reports on their website and shows that River’s Edge Hospital has maintained it’s 5-Star rating for patient experience.
The data reported on the Hospital Compare website is for a 12 month period from October 2018-September 2019. In October CMS will release a new report for January 2019 – December 2019 which will also report River’s Edge Hospital as maintaining the 5-star rating. River’s Edge Hospital is one of 266 hospitals in the United States with the 5-star designation.
“River’s Edge Hospital strives to ensure the all needs of each patient is met,” said Paula Meskan, Chief Nursing Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer. “The ability to maintain a 5-star rating for patient experience is something our staff take a great deal of pride in.”
The star ratings are determined based on patients filling out the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers Survey (HCAHPS) following their hospital stay. The data is gathered by CMS and a report is made public on the Hospital Compare website four times a year.