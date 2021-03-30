Jeff Brand announced his bid to challenge state representative Susan Akland in the 2022 election.
“I am discouraged by the actions of current Rep. Susan Akland," Brand said in a release March 30. "Within her first month of serving in office, she attended a Storm the Capitol Rally, signed onto a bill to restrict voting rights in Minnesota, and voted against a plan to lower prescription drug pricing in the Minnesota House of Representatives. I don’t believe these actions represent what southern Minnesotans want or deserve.”
Brand lost his re-election bid to Akland in 2020 by 108 votes. He wanted to start his new election campaign early. The 2022 election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
"We're announcing my candidacy now in order to safely reconnect with voters in the district throughout the next 18 months," Brand said.
In his first term, Brand worked with MNDOT to help secure the final funds necessary to build four lanes of Hwy. 14 from Nicollet to New Ulm. He helped secure funding for grain bin safety by partnering with the family of Landon Gran in rural Nicollet County. Brand was also successful in the 2019 passage of Bailey's Bill (paramedic medicine bill), creating an opportunity for additional legislation for paramedics and EMTs to provide complex life-saving medications at the scene during emergency calls.
He also helped secure capital investment funding for Caswell Park in North Mankato and for upgrades to the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center.
Brand was the recipient of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities (CGMC) award for Legislator of the Year in 2019, followed by the Friend of the County Fairs award by the Minnesota Federation of County Fairs that same year. In 2020, he was awarded Legislator of Distinction – Economic Development for his work to secure funding for new childcare centers in greater Minnesota.
Brand is a former St. Peter city councilor (2012-2019). He was elected state representative in 2018. He and his wife Genevieve operate Seed to Site, a local rain garden installation and nursery.