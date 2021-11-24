As positive COVID-19 cases continue to go up in the Minnesota River Valley, River’s Edge Hospital is adjusting its visitor policy to help minimize exposure risks for employees and patients at the hospital.
Effective Nov. 29, all patients coming to River’s Edge Hospital will be allowed to have one support person with them during the patient’s stay. This includes the Emergency Room, Urgent Care, Same Day Surgery, Laboratory, Imaging, Hospital patients and Rehabilitation Services.
Visitors will not be allowed for anyone coming to Urgent Care or the Emergency Department with COVID-19 symptoms until the patient has received a negative COVID-19 test.
“As healthcare providers it is difficult for us to make the decision to limit the number of visitors our patients are allowed,” said Paula Meskan, CEO at River’s Edge Hospital. “It is also our responsibility as healthcare providers to do all we can to ensure that our employees and patients have minimal risk of exposure to COVID-19.”
Throughout the pandemic, River’s Edge Hospital has modified its visitor policy based on COVID data provided by the Minnesota Department of Health. As the positivity rate changes in the region, the visitor policy will be reviewed and adjusted.
For more information on River’s Edge Hospital’s COVID-19 visitor policy, please visit REHC.org.