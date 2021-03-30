On Saturday morning, March 27, the St. Peter Fire Department responded to the 500 block of South Washington Avenue in the city of St. Peter for a reported garage fire.
The detached garage was fully engulfed upon arrival, according to Fire Chief Matt Ulhman. The garage is a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries.
Assisting the St. Peter Fire Department were Kasota Fire Department, North Mankato Fire Department Regional Air truck, St. Peter Police Department, Nicollet County Sheriff's Office and River's Edge/Allina EMS.