The annual CinCC worship services at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter will celebrate resilience, light, and the power of song while welcoming an in-person audience to Christ Chapel.
As winter arrives, over 350 students and faculty members have been putting in hours of rehearsal to prepare for this year’s Christmas in Christ Chapel. A tradition since 1973, Christmas in Christ Chapel is a time for the Gustavus community to celebrate the holidays with one another through music, spoken word, and prayer.
The 2021 service: “We Shall Go Forth Singing,” will stand out among the nearly 50 celebrations as a time where reunion, resilience, and faith couldn’t be more important. The annual worship services will take place Thursday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 5 and feature three choirs, hand bells, symphony orchestra, readings and dance.
“What a joy it is to offer the gift of this service to our community each year. And yet, somehow, this year feels even more meaningful as we come together again in person. I am delighted to welcome an audience back to Christ Chapel and to see students performing side by side with one another again,” President Rebecca Bergman said.
This year’s theme, “We Shall Go Forth Singing,” invites us to celebrate resilience and beauty in the midst of struggle. The service begins with a story of lament and a cry to God. Then, through the hope of the nativity, we journey to a place of inspiration and good courage, knitting ourselves back together in defiance of the forces that seek to tear us apart.
“The foundation of our celebration is singing. As the daughter of a Lutheran pastor, I have spent my life in church singing, enjoying the harmonies, and feeling the power of collective song,” Bergman said. “Singing was one of the activities I missed most last year, which means that I especially appreciate opportunities to listen to beautiful music live—and the times I can add my voice to the chorus. I encourage you to lend your voice as we share in song together in this service.”
On Saturday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m., Christmas in Christ Chapel will be livestreamed to share the magic of the Christmas season with viewers from across the country and around the world. This broadcast, available on the Christmas in Christ Chapel website, will be archived immediately following its initial debut for on-demand viewing.
A limited number of tickets are still available for Thursday and Friday’s worship services and can be purchased at the Gustavus Tickets website. All audience members 12 and over must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results, and must wear a mask throughout the worship service.