Saints Nation continues to grow and adapt to meet the changing needs of our district. One of the top goals this past year was to streamline communication and pursue building successful relationships within our entire community.
“We take great pride in fulfilling our mission to provide the best possible education to everyone we serve.” Superintendent Bill Gronseth explained. “Meeting the diverse needs of every learner and ensuring we provide clear, concise communication is what we strive to achieve daily.”
Heather Deshayes, a veteran community engagement, marketing, and communication specialist, started her role this week as the district community outreach coordinator. “During the past year, COVID has reminded us how crucial it is to deliver accurate and timely information that can be easily accessible in various languages and across multiple media platforms that includes traditional and non-traditional media.”
Rebranding strategies, crisis communication, creating a message management plan, website redesign, streamlining social media and online presence will be among the top priorities. In addition, the community outreach coordinator position will oversee: publications, press releases, coordinating the district online presence, program support, grant writing, events, and the St. Peter Schools Foundation.
To expand even further to reaching the district communication goal, Affey Sigat, well known for working with the Somalian communities in St. Peter, was recently hired to a new position as coordinator of the Office of Education Equity. He will lead a team of student support liaisons representing our Spanish speaking and Somalian communities. Currently, 30 percent of the St. Peter School district enrollment consists of under-represented communities. Sigat wants to include all groups that may struggle acclimating to the district’s academic environment.
Sigat reviews various data to determine what challenges the district may have and what we’re missing to better serve the entire population. This team will identify academic challenges, cultural differences, and miscommunication from language barriers by working directly with students and parents. An Education Equity Advisory Council, facilitated by Sigat, will be created to expand the findings and educate staff and community. Sigat says his goal is to ensure a safe environment that is culturally responsible and meets the needs of every learner. Part of achieving that will be to create a Cultural Center in the high school that should be completed by the end of April.
Deshayes will be located in the District Office at the middle school. She can be reached at hdeshayes@stpeterschools.org. Sigat and the Cultural Center will be located at the high school and can be reached at asigat@stpeterschools.org.