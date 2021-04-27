The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) released new guidelines this week based on the increase in COVID-19, particularly the B.1.1.7 variant cases happening with school age children. MDH is now recommending all youth sports participants to test weekly, and all students not in sports are strongly encouraged to test every two weeks to identify children who are not showing symptoms of COVID-19 but could still be spreading the virus to others.
St. Peter Public Schools, in coordination with the MDH guidelines, recommends all students get tested every two weeks by finding a free, in-person community testing site or scheduling with a health provider. You can learn more about student COVID-19 testing.
“For our students to learn in person, we must slow the spread,” said Bill Gronseth, St. Peter Public Schools superintendent. “Because of increases across the state, we’ve seen many school districts having to transition to more restrictive learning models. Here in St. Peter, we have been fortunate to have lower numbers of cases and quarantines. By remaining diligent with our protocols, we’d like to keep our numbers down.”
The guidelines have also been updated for activities. St. Peter School Nurse Rachel Fitch is encouraging all students over the age of 16 to take the opportunity to be vaccinated.
“As long as students don't have symptoms and have not been close to someone with COVID-19, they do not need to quarantine and stay out of school, sports or activities while awaiting test results.” Fitch said.
Masks are no longer required during play time, for practice or during games for all outdoor activities. Masks are still required for spectators, coaches and players as they come on/off the field. Masks are still required for indoor activities.
In-person or language line assistance is available at community testing sites. Some testing sites also have COVID Community Coordinators to help walk people through the testing process. Learn more on the COVID Community Coordinator page of the MDH website.
Learn more on the Stay Safe Minnesota – Organized Sports webpage. You can see more there about student COVID-19 testing.