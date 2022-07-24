Trudi Olmanson Lake Hallett

Water Monitoring Volunteer Trudi Olmanson demonstrates how a Secchi Disk is used to measure water clarity on Lake Hallett. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

With the ice off the water in the heat of summer rolling, it’s time to make sure that Le Sueur County and Nicollet lakes are ready for the abundance of fishers and families they see each year. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s Volunteer Water Monitoring Program seeks to do just that.

Trudi Olmanson

Trudi Olmanson lowers a Secchi disk into Lake Hallett. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Jim Folden

Volunteer Water Monitor Jim Folden carries his stream measuring equipment on Lake Washington. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Secchi Tube

A Secchi Tube is used by volunteers to measure water clarity in lakes and streams. The tube is filled with water and the attached disk is lowered inside until it is no longer visible. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

