With the ice off the water in the heat of summer rolling, it’s time to make sure that Le Sueur County and Nicollet lakes are ready for the abundance of fishers and families they see each year. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s Volunteer Water Monitoring Program seeks to do just that.
“The program focuses on water clarity readings,” Shannon Martin, the Volunteer Water Monitoring program coordinator, said. “Volunteers go out each season and collect data about Minnesota’s waterways. That data gives us a view of what is happening with a body of water at that time, as well as trends over time.”
For the over 12,000 lakes involved in this reading, the season runs from April to September, while the season for the more than 92,000 miles of streams the program covers is from May to September.
This program, which began as a lake clarity program, has been around for almost 50 years. The help from volunteers over that time has expanded the data that the MPCA has access to, as well as the amount of water the MPCA has been able to monitor.
“Everything our volunteers do is extremely helpful. The work of our volunteers fills in gaps for staff time, putting a person out on a waterway where there normally may not be one. It allows the MPCA to have a more complete data set,” Martin said.
The program isn’t just about helping the MPCA monitor Minnesota’s waterways though. For lake lovers like Trudi Olmanson, it is also about providing the community with clear lakes and streams.
Since 1998, Olamanson has been collecting data on chlorophyll and phosphorous contributing to algae growth on Lake Hallett in St. Peter. The 37-year lakeside resident and Lake Hallett Association member expressed concern over the continuing degradation of water quality.
"When I first started it was 18 feet visibility. If you’re familiar with those lakes up north they have this really crystal clear water, it was that clear," said Olmanson. "We’re now at three and a half feet, which is still very good for this area because the average is about one to three feet this year. This one of the cleanest ones in the area still, despite the degradation.”
Olmanson said the increasing use of the lake for city storm water is heavily impeding water quality. Today, Lake Hallet Association member said the greatest challenge to the lake is chloride washing in from the streets.
"It’s very important to know what’s going on with our lakes, especially now," said Olmanson. "The biggest issue in our lakes is the chloride, the salt from our streets, because when you’re using a lake for storm water all that runoff is going into your lake and they have not figured out a way to get chloride out of there. Eventually it will kill the fish and cause other problems. Nothing will be able to survive in there.”
Volunteer-collected data is incredibly important to the work done by both the MPCA and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Without them, these organizations would struggle to collect data on all of the waterways that they need information on. Plus, local volunteers can often provide a unique outlook on the lakes.
Lake Washington resident Jim Holden has collected water quality data at sites around Lake Washington and inflowing streams like Shanaska Creek since 2008. During that time, he's sent samples to the Minnesota Valley Testing labs to measure the levels of nitrate, phosphorous and total suspended solids — all major impediments to water clarity.
Over the years, the local resident observed that while progress is slow, water quality efforts are making a difference.
"We used to come down here in the summers when I was just a kid because we had cabin there back in the 80's and 90's," said Folden, who now owns a home on the Lake Washington shoreline. "I can recall when this lake was weed-locked. You don't see that so much any more here, so it's getting better, but it's a slow process."
The process by which volunteers collect water clarity readings is easy, and all the materials are provided by the MPCA. All you do is take a device called a Secchi Disk, which looks like a metal plate tied to the end of a rope, and lower it down until you are unable to see it anymore. Then, you record the level that it disappeared at.
River and stream water monitors, on the other hand, use a Secchi Tube to measure water clarity. The device acts like a miniature version of the Secchi disk. Volunteers simply fill the transparent pipe with water from the creek and lower a small disk into the tube until it disappears from view. Using measurements printed on the tube, volunteers record the depth, in centimeters, the disk vanished from sight.
For Folden, data collection is just once every two weeks for the Lake Washington sites and once every week for nearby streams. But this weekly hour of work by Folden and other volunteers informs state officials if water clarity measures are working.
That data can also assist local organizations like the Lake Washington Association make their case for grant dollars. Folden, the Lake Washington Association secretary, said water quality data was used to successfully apply for a recent $408,000 grant from the Minnesota Board of Soil and Water Resources financing the construction of water storage structures to inhibit the flow of sediment and nutrients into the lake.
"As a consequence of the Lake Association's work and funding some of the stuff that we do, we had the data available, we had the reports available, we had a very active Le Sueur County Soil and Water Conservation District, we were awarded $408,000," said Folden.
Joining the volunteer water monitoring program is simple, said Olmanson. Volunteers just need the Secchi Disk provided by the MPCA (and a boat if monitoring a lake rather than a stream) to measure the depth of clarity and use their own observations to take note of the color and appearance of the lake.
"Once you get out there on the boat it probably only takes 10 minutes," said Olmanson.