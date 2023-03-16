When looking for adventure, one may not expect to find it in the life of a humble, small-town house painter, but in his 85 years Donald Foster has found the most fascinating stories can be discovered in the most modest of places.
Foster grew up in Courtland during the 1940’s, when the town could count little more than 200 residents and the southern Minnesota countryside was still untamed.
In those days, Hwy. 169 wasn’t just for automobiles and horse wranglers like his grandfather John Foster would grade the county roads with equine labor to supplement his farm’s income. To pull some extra cash, Foster said John and his four teenage sons once bought 100 wild mustangs from Montana, broke them for pulling farm machinery and herded them 45 miles up old west 169 to Henderson so they could sell the horses at a 2000% profit.
Even in a town of few people, Foster has found no shortage of stories. As his two grown children moved away, stories are how Foster has kept in touch. A few times a month, Foster’s son and daughter expect a thick, legal sized envelope in their mail containing stories from their father’s childhood, tales of some of the many characters he’s encountered and life lessons learned during his 85 years.
A few years ago, his daughter Katherine Norland revisited the treasure trove of writings Foster sent her over the past 40 years and felt they should be shared with the world. The Los Angeles actress, best known for her roles on the Dhar Mann YouTube series, has previously authored four self-help books and used her experience to compile his works for print.
On Feb. 18, Foster and Norland published a collection of over 20 stories from Foster’s writings under the title “The Hundredaire: A Memoir of Generosity from the House Painter Next Door.”
Small town generosity
The book is bound by themes and lessons of generosity Foster has learned throughout his life. From a young age, Foster’s father instilled in him the importance of respect for people regardless of their social status. Ward ran a grocery store in Cleveland, which put Foster into contact with members of the community from all walks of life.
Foster was most interested in the folks who were considered social outcasts. Some of the store’s customers included a hermit who lived out on an island on Swan Lake that would come into town every two weeks to retrieve groceries, but Foster said the most memorable customer was Frank the Cowboy.
Foster said Frank worked for the New Ulm Rendering Works, picking up dead livestock from farmers and delivering them to the rendering plant, and thought of himself as a real cowboy. He would ride out to the grocery store on horseback from his dynamite shack at the Redstone Quarry, but couldn’t carry everything he needed in his saddlebags. So on Saturday nights, Foster and his father Ward would bring the groceries to an abandoned house at the quarry where Frank could pick them up the next morning.
One day, Frank had too many beers to drink, Foster recalled, and when he attempted to mount his horse, he fell with his foot caught in the stirrup and the horse began to drag him through town. People came out of the bars to laugh at the scene, but Foster’s father intervened on Frank’s behalf..
“My dad saw that and he was really angry. These were his customers. He went out there and chewed everyone out, gave them a good scolding for making fun of Frank,” said Foster. “Dad tied Frank’s horse to the telephone pole, got his foot out of the stirrup and then took him and the groceries back to the Redstone Quarry.”
“Dad got a great deal of my admiration,” he continued. “He didn’t care if he lost customers, Frank wasn’t being treated right.”
One of the most valuable lessons on generosity Foster learned from his father was to never deprive someone of their dignity. Foster carried that mentality with him when he took up a career as a house painter in St. Peter.
In his decades of beautifying houses, churches and commercial businesses in town, Foster has also lent his services to neighbors in need. But when offering a helping hand, Foster said it’s sometimes best to be discreet in order to not hurt one’s pride.
On one occasion, Foster and his Dennis Thorson were painting an elderly widow’s home after her house was damaged by the 1998 tornado. The pair finished their work quicker than expected, but knowing that she wouldn’t accept a discounted rate, the painters decided to cut $200 off her bill with the excuse that they forgot to give her a gift for her birthday.
Though the painters thought they had duped the widow into accepting the discount, but when they returned to do some work on the home five years later, they discovered she had caught on to their generosity.
“Our bid was $1,000, we finished it and Nellie is sitting at the table with a real thin smirk on her face, and I said, ‘The bill is $1,000,” Foster recalled. “She said, ‘You’re getting $1,500 and not a penny less. She had figured out what we had done.”
But Foster and Thorson weren’t about to let her have the last laugh. They returned the next to the house with candy and flowers and said “We forgot your birthday.”
Behind the paintbrush
Foster is best known around the community for his work as house painter, but long before he was making the community brighter, he was making the country safer.
In his youth, Foster was stationed as an intelligence officer in the 513th Military Intelligence Service in Germany during the Hungarian Revolution of 1956. Foster initially entered the service hoping to be a quartermaster, which he figured would be similar to what his dad did at the grocery store, but he was assigned to the intelligence service instead, where Foster recalled having an interview with an intimidating man in dark sunglasses before getting the job.
“You could work next to a guy, his desk would be five feet from your desk and you would never ask him what you were doing and he would never ask you what you were doing,” said Foster.
“When you’re 18-19 years old, that was nice for picking up girls,” he laughed. “They would say what, ‘What do you do?’ ‘I’m with intelligence.’ ‘Oh, well that sounds scary, can you tell me about it? And I would say, ‘Can’t talk about it.”
Foster said the travel and isolation associated with intelligence work prepared him for work as a painter, though that wasn’t the job he initially set out to do. Originally, Foster wanted to perform missionary work and studied at the Lutheran Bible Institute and later Golden Valley Lutheran College.
As he was studying theology, Foster wed his first wife Yvonne. But as the young couple was starting a family, tragedy struck. When Yvonne was nine months pregnant, Foster said a gravel truck ran past a stop sign and hit them both, killing both Yvonne and their child.
When Foster woke up from the accident in the hospital, he turned to his faith, and quoted from the Book of Job, “The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; Blessed be the name of the Lord,” a reminder that, however brief, his marriage was a gift.
Foster continued in his Christian faith while serving as a recruiter for Golden Valley Lutheran College, and traveled around the midwest, including the Dakotas and Wisconsin. As fate would have it, Foster unwittingly recruited his soon-to-be wife of more than 50 years, Arlene Gilbertson, to the school.
“[Arlene] and two other gals sat together in college. Well, I took out the first one and that didn’t go anyplace. Then I dated Arlene and as the cliche goes, the rest is history. So I never made it across to all the pretty girls,” Foster laughed.
“Too bad, so sad,” Arlene chimed in.
The pair settled in St. Peter together and had two children. With extra mouths to feed, Foster abandoned his plans of pursuing further education to become a teacher and eventually took up house painting. It was hard work, but enjoyable work and Foster quickly built up a reputation; he never needed to put out an ad to attract clients.
“I liked what I was doing,” said Foster. “People ask, ‘What do you do for a living?’ And I say, ‘I make the world a more beautiful place to live.”
Though house painting doesn’t come with riches or fame, it’s allowed Foster to make his mark on the community. And after 85 years of traveling around the world, forming relationships with the wealthiest and the poorest, and practicing his faith, Foster has learned its forming human connection that really matters.
“I’ve found that whether you are a captain or a king, everyone is pretty much the same. When I worked around town, they get to know you after a couple days and you hear all their secrets. Everyone is pretty much the same in life. They have trials and tribulations, life is more like a school we learn as we go,” said Foster. “And life is what you make of it. It isn’t that important, status, position, money, it’s more important how you relate to your fellow man.”