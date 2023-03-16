When looking for adventure, one may not expect to find it in the life of a humble, small-town house painter, but in his 85 years Donald Foster has found the most fascinating stories can be discovered in the most modest of places.

Donald Foster

Donald Foster, a retired local house painter, poses with his new book “The Hundredaire: A Memoir of Generosity from the House Painter Next Door.”

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments