A new local nonprofit is being launched with a mission to help youth leaders lead the way on bringing new recreational opportunities to children and teens of all ages and communities in St. Peter.
In 2021, nonprofit New Foundations St. Peter was founded to serve as a fiscal agent for Grass and Roots Outdoors, a program centered around building nature-based recreation and promoting collaboration between child care providers as well as youth leaders.
The organizations are headed by husband and wife duo Dana Melius, who serves as New Foundations Volunteer President, and Grass and Roots Outdoors Program Director Trish Hiscock-Austin.
The idea for New Foundations was conceived after Melius participated in the 2019-20 Blandin Foundation effort, “Leadership in Ethnically Diverse Communities.” The leadership program, which also launched the St. Peter Good Neighbor Diversity Council nonprofit, led Melius to consider how young people could have a greater voice in St. Peter’s recreational opportunities.
“I think the excitement for New Foundations is targeting middle school and high school kids to give them a vehicle to provide input and direction to traditional decision makers,” said Melius. “St. Peter does a great job with its parks programs and has a real dedicated Community Ed. program and Parks and Rec. The one missing link when we talk to other stakeholders is ‘Are we giving the youth enough input to what they want to see?’”
New Foundations’ solution is to create a youth leadership and development council made up of middle and high school students, which would give teens a say in spurring community programs. Melius has heard from many kids who are interested in a skate park, for example, but such a structure is currently absent from the city’s long-term parks plans.
The proposed youth council would act in a similar manner to athletic organizations, like the St. Peter Baseball Association, to coordinate funds and get projects off the ground.
The nonprofit seeks to not only create opportunities for teens, but other youths under-served by local recreation, including non-athletes and members of St. Peter’s immigrant and low-income populations.
“There are lots of kids who don’t have access to things, so how do we find ways to connect kids who are not connected to other activities,” said Hiscock-Austin. “Maybe they’re not into sports; maybe they don’t typically sign up for camps, because cost is an issue or transportation is an issue. The focus for both Grass and Roots and New Foundations at this point is ‘How do we increase access and inclusion?’”
To better connect with youth in the community, New Foundations and Grass and Roots Outdoors received funding from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation to partner with local child care providers and educators. The Every Child Outdoors (ECO) Collaborative is centered around connecting with schools and youth-oriented organizations to provide “inclusive, accessible, nature-based youth programming and play-based outdoor learning opportunities.”
Grass and Roots Outdoors is also organizing its own outdoor expeditions for youth through Project Let’s G.O. (Get Outside) through backing from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Carl and Verna Schmidt Foundation. The nature-based outings will take kids, K-4, on free tours of natural spaces, like Seven Mile Creek Park, during no-school days.
Reaching under-served youth forces the organization to think outside the box, rather than going to traditional organizations, like athletic associations, said Hiscock-Austin. It often means approaching faith leaders, organizers working within communities of color or even approaching families while out at community parks.
“When I’m out at a park, and I’m usually there with other kids or my own kids, I can introduce myself. And I’m a substitute teacher in town, too, so I know a lot of kids when I’m out and about,” said Hiscock-Austin. “I’ve made a lot of connections through the schools, so that’s a pretty cool way to connect in community spaces that we don’t always think about.”