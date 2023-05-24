Minnesota legislators have finally wrapped up work on a legislative session widely regarded as the most consequential in decades, with newly minted DFL majorities making big imprints on state policy on issues from health care to energy to education.
After working at a breakneck pace that only increased in the final days, legislators passed a $72 billion budget, representing a 38% increase in state spending that more than accounts for the record $17.5 billion surplus legislators had to work with at the beginning of session.
Accompanying the budget was a $2.6 billion infrastructure package, which included $1.5 billion in traditional bonding and $1.1 billion in cash and funded all of the projects in the bipartisan bonding bill passed months ago and the smaller cash bill DFLers unveiled in recent days.
In order to gain the necessary Republican support to pass a traditional bonding bill, something that legislators haven’t done since 2020, DFLers agreed to move ahead with a nearly $300 million package designed to stem closures of nursing homes across the state.
Months ago, Republicans in the Senate had blocked the bipartisan bonding bill, hoping to use their leverage to secure their overriding priority for the session: tax cuts — in particular, full elimination of state taxes on Social Security benefits.
However, they were forced to eventually drop those demands, as DFLers used their narrow majorities in the House and Senate to push through priorities, including paid family leave and billions in new funding for education, health and human services and public safety.
Even beyond budget-related matters, the DFL majorities transformed state policy in one area after another, passing bills to legalize recreational marijuana, require all electricity to come from carbon neutral sources by 2040, allow driver’s licenses to be issued to undocumented immigrants, implement automatic voter registration, allow 55,000 felons on supervision or probation to vote, enact universal background checks on gun sales and a “red flag” law, reform state labor laws, safeguard access to abortion rights, ban “conversion therapy,” and establish Minnesota as a “trans refuge” state.
Brand bans PFAS
Though small in number, the DFL’s Greater Minnesota caucus had an outsized voice on numerous issues. Locally, Sen. Nick Frentz, of North Mankato, and Rep. Jeff Brand, of St. Peter, shepherded through bills that could have significant impacts on Minnesota’s environment.
Last week, Brand’s legislation to ban polyfluoroalkyl substances passed the legislature as part of a broader environment and climate spending package. Known as “PFAS,” these carcinogenic “forever chemicals” are currently found in a wide variety of consumer products.
The provisions Brand has championed will ban the non-essential use of PFAS in a variety of household products starting in 2025, including cookware, cleaning products and dental floss, with a full ban on all non-essential use by 2032.
Brand said that the PFAS package was just one of 18 bills he managed to see across the finish line this session. It marks a big comeback for a legislator who very narrowly lost his seat in 2020 to Republican Susan Akland, then defeated her in a rematch last year.
“We did a lot of things,” Brand said. “I fought hard to come back and I’ve made the most of this session.”
Frentz requires clean power
As assistant majority leader, chair of the Senate Energy Committee and member of the powerful Capital Investment and Finance Committees, Frentz saw his power dramatically increase this session after serving in the minority for his first six years in the Senate.
Frentz’s signature legislative achievement this session was his bill requiring energy utilities to produce 100% clean power by 2040. That bill was one of the first DFL priorities to pass and it divided the legislature, with DFLers saying it was needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and Republicans arguing it would send electricity prices soaring and lead to blackouts.
Building on that work, Frentz was able to shepherd to passage a bill creating a new “competitiveness fund” to help state entities secure matching funds for federally backed clean energy projects, and an energy omnibus bill which included funding for weatherization, solar for schools, electric vehicle rebates and more.
Lieske reduces speed limit
As a first-year senator in the minority, Bill Lieske, a Republican who represents the Lonsdale area, struggled to get his legislation included in the final omnibus agreements.
Working with new Rep. Kristi Pursell, a Democrat in the same area, he was able to secure his legislation allowing for a lower speed limit along Highway 19 outside of Lonsdale. He also sponsored one bill and co-sponsored several others to expand benefits for veterans and their families.
Lieske ultimately voted against the veterans omnibus bill because he was frustrated that his bill, which would have waived burial fees for spouses and dependents of eligible veterans at veterans cemeteries, was stripped along with others from the final bill.
Draheim stresses nursing home funding
Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, was likewise frustrated after conference committees removed several provisions he had championed. However, he said that providing additional funding for nursing homes is also a very necessary and important move.
About 2,600 nursing home beds have been taken out of service in recent years. With demand expected to increase as baby boomers age, Draheim said communities have few options when a nursing home closes.
“There is an urgent need for increased funding and support to prevent further closures,” he said.
Several bonding projects backed by Draheim did make it into the final bonding bill, the largest being $25 million for the Mankato Regional Water Resource facility. Locally, the city of Elysian will receive $3.5 million in bonding dollars to construct a new water treatment facility.
Pfarr opposed bonding, supported criminalizing ‘deepfakes’
The Elysian grant, and another for the city of Belle Plaine to make key infrastructure upgrades, were championed by Draheim and Rep. Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur. Like Daniels, Pfarr voted against the final bonding bill on fiscal grounds.
“I’m glad we’re doing these projects, but it should have been done with cash,” he said. “No Minnesotan has that much money in their checking account and goes to borrow for these kinds of things.”
Though the bonding bill may have included many worthy projects, Pfarr said he was also concerned that it included funding for community centers, fire halls and other projects that, in his opinion, should have been funded by local voters if they so desired.
Pfarr did cite a few notable bipartisan legislative achievements, including one bill to extend existing bank regulations to non-bank mortgage lenders and another that would criminalize sharing “deepfakes” to hurt a political candidate or influence an election, or to non-consensually share “deepfake” sexual images of another person.
Even with the limited amount of bipartisanship, Pfarr and other Republicans expressed frustration at the overall direction that this session has sent the state in.
“I personally think this will be very detrimental to businesses,” Pfarr said. “But time will tell.”