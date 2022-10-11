After experiencing treacherous peaks followed by valleys allowing them to catch their breath, Minnesota’s hospitals have seen their COVID-19 patient intake numbers stabilize over the summer at around 10 persons per 100,000 daily.
While those levels of hospitalizations and ICU intake are hardly low, it’s clear that after two and a half years of battling the pandemic, the bulk of Minnesotans are ready to move on, eager to interpret stabilized case counts as evidence that the pandemic is “over.”
One month after receiving approval from the FDA, just 6% of Minnesotans have received the updated COVID booster shot. The so-called “bivalent” dose is designed to provide robust protection against both original strains of COVID and the Omicron variant.
While no variants have emerged in recent months that could evade the immunity which over 70% of Minnesotans have achieved through vaccination and more through exposure to the virus, some are concerned fall could be a different story.
Case counts in Europe have begun to rise in recent weeks, hitting seniors particularly hard. While the increase doesn’t appear to be linked to one variant at this time, COVID waves in Europe have often foretold similar spikes in the United States.
COVID-19 is here to stay for the foreseeable future, and even if or when it is no longer considered a “pandemic,” the carnage of “endemic COVID” is certain to be substantial. Even throughout the summer, about 400 Americans still lost their lives each day to the virus.
Michael Johnston, President of Allina Health’s Owatonna Hospital and Faribault Medical Center, pointed to analyses from public health researchers, such as Trevor Bedford with Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, who has projected a 50% infection rate and 100,000 deaths per year in the coming years.
“You might not hear about it a lot outside of hospitals, but COVID is still a very serious health threat,” Johnston said. “It’s significant when you look at it from a death standpoint — 100,000 a year dying from COVID, compared to about 50,000 drug overdoses.”
Transitioning into an “endemic” approach to COVID is sure to bring with it plenty of pitfalls for local hospitals and clinics. Even before the pandemic hit, hospitals and clinics across rural Minnesota had struggled to provide essential services in a financially sustainable manner.
The financial struggles of health care institutions might seem counterintuitive at a time of not only global pandemic, but with the number of Americans with significant health care needs beginning to balloon as baby boomers continue to age.
Today, more Americans than ever are reliant on Medicare and Medicaid use expanded substantially by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare. Policymakers further expanded Medicaid during the pandemic to minimize the number of potentially uninsured COVID patients.
While uninsured patients are the most costly for hospitals and clinics, those on Medicare and Medicaid have lower reimbursement rates than private insurance. Use of Medicare and Medicaid is particularly high in rural areas, squeezing smaller hospitals and clinics.
When COVID hit, health care institutions were forced to cancel elective procedures and other non-essential care, as hospitals filled to the brim with sick patients. This put a severe dent in the bottom line of many health care institutions, as key revenue sources ground to a halt.
To keep them afloat, the federal government began heavily subsidizing hospitals and clinics. Those subsidies amounted to close to $200 billion over the course of the pandemic, but they largely faded away as normal operations resumed in most circumstances.
Out of necessity, clinics finally advanced at a rapid pace with a long awaited expansion of telehealth, and that’s certainly something that will stay, said Dr. Jennifer Horn, regional chair of clinical practice for Mayo Clinic Health System-Southeast Minnesota Region.
Horn said that, particularly for patients in the more rural parts of southern Minnesota, telehealth has proven a refreshingly convenient and surprisingly agile means of serving patient needs, and online scheduling a welcome alternative to more traditional approaches.
While telehealth may increase the efficiency of the system for years to come, even the region’s larger health care institutions are set to face daunting challenges, in terms of meeting patient needs in a financially sustainable manner.
Like other industries, health care is also facing an employee shortage, which has only been worsened during the pandemic. The number of nursing vacancies doubled from 2019 to 2021 with roughly 8% of nursing positions currently unfilled across Minnesota.
According to the University of Minnesota, the number of vacancies is projected to increase dramatically over the coming decade, to around 25,000 a year — and though the state has about 50 schools of nursing, there aren’t nearly enough students in the pipeline to meet that need.
While the ongoing retirement of baby boomers is part of the need for more nurses, younger nurses are leaving the profession too. Among the reasons most commonly cited, according to leaders with the Minnesota Nurses Union, are occupational burnout, concern about unsafe working conditions and pay that often isn’t keeping up with inflation.
Supply chain shortages have also severely impacted local health care facilities, along with higher operational costs, due to inflation, as Northfield Hospital + Clinics President Steve Underdahl attested.
“Inflation has dramatically increased supply costs, energy, and labor costs,” Underdahl said in a prepared statement. “Combined with workforce shortages, that has been challenging. We monitor and manage costs as best we can.”
While smaller health care institutions may have less financial flexibility and more fixed costs than larger health care networks, rising costs have been a fact of life for all institutions, according to Stephanie Holden, chief experience officer at River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter.
“I think the impact is equal across the board,” she said. “Whether you’re a small critical access hospital like us or a larger system, it’s going to affect your finances.”