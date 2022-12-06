St. Peter Area Food Shelf.JPG

Team members stock the shelves at the St. Peter Area Food Shelf. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

With inflation eating into family budgets, local food shelves have seen massive spikes in demand over the last several months. As the weather gets colder and elevated winter heating costs impact family budgets, demand for food assistance is likely to increase further.

Dom Korbel

Community Pathways of Steele County Executive Director Dom Korbel said demand has spiked at local food shelves, but he’s thankful to the residents and organizations that help his team to meet needs. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

