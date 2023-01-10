Ron Neary

Ron Neary proudly holds up an honorary quilt he received from Deep Valley Quilters at his retirement party at the St. Peter American Legion. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Ron Neary has served in many capacities — mechanic, assistant chief of the St. Peter Fire Department, Army National Guard first sergeant, Sons of the American Legion commander and Legion gambling manager.

Color Guard salute

The American Legion Post 37 Color Guard saluted Ron Neary for his years of service as SAL Commander and Gambling Manager. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments