Ron Neary has served in many capacities — mechanic, assistant chief of the St. Peter Fire Department, Army National Guard first sergeant, Sons of the American Legion commander and Legion gambling manager.
After decades of work in the community, Neary hung those hats up Friday to enjoy a well deserved retirement. The 56-year-old was surrounded by friends and colleagues from the Fire Department, American Legion and National Guard, congratulating him and giving thanks at the American Legion Post 37 retirement party.
For Neary, community service runs in the family. His father, Ron Neary Sr. spent nearly 42 years in the St. Peter Fire Department and 29 years in the Minnesota National Guard.
It was no accident that Neary would end up following in his father's footsteps. Keith Keogh, a long-time St. Peter Legion member and family friend, recalled that Neary Sr. gave his sons fire trucks to play with so they would grow up wanting to be firefighters themselves.
Neary Sr.'s love of firefighting rubbed off on the boys and both Neary and his brother Jim joined the fire department as soon as they could. For decades, the Nearys worked together as a family responding to emergencies like the 1998 tornado. That night, Neary recalled staying out until 5:30 in the morning putting fires out.
Some of Neary's other memorable experiences included responding to a Kasota house fire near Chankaska Winery in 2013 and the 2014 Hansen Sanitation fire in subzero temperatures. In such a cold climate, firefighters need to leave the hose running so the water doesn't freeze.
"We had our outriggers in the ground and the water was coming around and before we were done the outriggers were frozen into the ground, so we had a guy who had to take a hammer and pound out the ice," said Neary. "But you can't forget to leave the hose running, because if you do shut it down the whole hose freezes up, so that makes it very difficult to fight fires."
In his 34 years with the Fire Department, Neary spent 10 as Assistant Chief before retiring at the end of last year.
"That [retirement] is probably the hardest of all because I think I probably rode in a fire truck before I was born," said Neary.
Like his father, Neary went on to pursue a military career of his own, spending over 32 years in the Army National Guard. He held in leadership roles in three deployments overseas, serving in Italy between 2003-2004, Iraq from 2005-2007 and Kuwait from 2011-2012.
"He was definitely that small town, all-American guy," said Steve Peterson, a National Guardsman who was deployed with Neary to Iraq. "Just look at what he's done. He's committed to his friends, to the community, to his country. I've always known him to be great guy."
In 2013, Neary was promoted to the highest NCO rank below Sergeant Major, Sergeant First Class. The National Guardsman has taken his military experience and applied to other areas of his life, most notably the fire department, where he stresses the importance of safety.
"Number one thing you do as a leader is safety," said Neary. "You ensure people go home at night the way they showed up."
Neary was also quick to involve himself in the American Legion. He's been a member of the Sons of the American Legion for 20 years and the American Legion for 15 years. At Post 37, he's served as SAL Commander for 10 years and gambling manager for over a year.
"Ron was the SAL commander when I was the commander here. The SAL and the Post work well together because of Ron's leadership," said Dave Arpin.
"He's been a foundation here like his dad was before him," Arpin added. "He followed in his footsteps and you could almost say Ron grew up at the Legion and at the Fire Department."
What everyone seemed to agree on is that whether it was the Fire Department, the National Guard, the American Legion, Neary was always committed to using his position to serve the community.
"You'll always find one or two people who spend a lot of hours and volunteer their time. It's worth $1 million to the community and they don't get rewarded for it, but their faces are familiar," said SAL member "Knute" Knutson. "Tonight's a nice thing for Ron."
Neary received a hearty thanks for his years of service on Friday. Candy Fraley of Deep Valley Quilters in Mankato presented near with a specialty quilt in honor of his military and community service. The Post 37 Color Guard then lined up to give Neary a salute.
In his retirement, Neary will still have plenty to keep himself occupied. He's an avid motorcyclist in the Post 37 Legion Riders and continues to play on the St. Peter Bullheads in the Over 50 baseball league. He's also looking forward to traveling the world with his sweetheart, Megan Smith.