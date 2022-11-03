Local artists are painting the town in what could be the start of a new St. Peter tradition.

From the days of working with horses in the fields, to the days of technology, Joan Osborne always dreamed of being an artist. Now, studying and creating art, Joan is loving the challenge. (Photo courtesy of Arts Center of Saint Peter)
Patty Conlin has been a goldsmith since college, where she earned a fine arts degree. (Photo courtesy of Arts Center of Saint Peter)
Whether figurative or abstract, Emily Kretschmer makes process art using paints, inks, found papers and other media. (Photo courtesy of Arts Center of Saint Peter)
Craig Kotasek has been printing since 1999, when looking for a method to reproduce his ink drawings, he discovered the allure of antique letterpress equipment. (Photo courtesy of Arts Center of Saint Peter)
Bob Vogel has enjoyed working in stained glass for 30 years — lamps, windows, wall hangings and slumping glass. (Photo courtesy of Arts Center of Saint Peter)

