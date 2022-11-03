Local artists are painting the town in what could be the start of a new St. Peter tradition.
Everything from painting, ceramics and sculpture to photography, prints and glasswork will be on display during the first annual Saint Peter Art Stroll. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, 24 artists from the St. Peter and Kasota area will be exhibiting their work in studios around the community.
“It’s a celebration of the local artists in St. Peter,” said Amanda Malkin, an organizer of the Art Stroll. “I think when people think about this area and art, they always think about Mankato. Even the people living in St. Peter think about Mankato as being the place to go for art, and I think a lot of people don’t know we have a rich, creative culture.”
The upcoming event will offer community members an opportunity to witness the breadth of creative work being produced right next door. Between the 24 artists involved in the citywide exhibition, there are 11 different artistic mediums on display, including ceramics, collage, drawing, fiber arts, glass, jewelry, mixed media, paintings, photography, printmaking and sculpture. Local artists will be showcasing and selling their works out of their own personal art studios and downtown businesses.
Malkin said organizers didn’t set out with an explicit goal to feature as many mediums as possible. Rather, the work reflects the wide range of art being made in St. Peter.
“We wanted to be able to represent any artist that wanted to participate, so if we had 25 painters we have 25 painters. We’re just sort of lucky,” said Malkin. “It’s also exemplary of how diverse our art community is. We have all of these people in our community and they’re doing all of this type of art. We didn’t set out to do it, but it’s a testament to why we need to do it.”
The development of the Art Stroll kicked off with Bryan Holland, a local painter of over 20 years who creates paintings with a mix of collage elements from his St. Peter studio. Having witnessed the successes of similar events in other communities, Holland tossed around the idea of a local Art Stroll until August, when he decided to get the ball rolling.
Holland reached out to Cheryl Casteen, a local photographer and multimedia conceptual artist, and professional art conservationist Amanda Malkin. Within just three short months, the trio recruited two dozen artists, developed a website, interactive map and promotional materials to help make the first Art Stroll a success.
In the process of piecing the Art Stroll together, Holland found the event had the potential to highlight local lesser-known artists and give those without studios of their own a chance to showcase their work.
“One thing that’s been really cool about the Art Stroll is that we’re finding artists that maybe haven’t been out in the public eye as much and will get a chance to be seen and have an avenue that they don’t often have,” said Holland.
For the Art Stroll, the painter is sharing his studio on 220 Dodd Road with Casteen and her photography, glass artist Mark V. Hall and ceramicist Shawn Bagley. He’s not alone. Many more community members are lending their spaces for artists around town.
Goldsmith Patty Conlin of Stone’s Throw Gallery is exhibiting her gemstone jewelry alongside the aerial photography of Jon Smithers.
Clay artist and author Michelle Keiseratt of Soul Work is sharing her studio on 101 W. Ave. with drawing artist Jean Osborne and Shannon Dietrich of Re.mind Designs.
Nicollet Plaza will feature the works of mixed media artist Emily Kretschmer and sculptor David Hyduke while, across the street, The Smallest Cog exhibits the paintings of Judith Forster.
Eric Ouren, of Ouren Instruments, is exhibiting his collage work at his music shop alongside printmaker Craig Kotasek. Next door, fiber artist Larissa McConnell will be featured at Atelier Creative.
Pam Bidelman’s paintings can be found at River Rock Cafe next to the fiber art of Allison Ellingson at the People’s Store. The paintings of Michael Callahan will be close by at the Arts Center of St. Peter and Roxanne L. Schoeb’s ceramics will be across the street at Cooks & Company.
Further south, the St. Peter Food Co-op is displaying the photography of Zach Baldwin and Emily Stark.
Local stained glass artist Bob Vogel is showcasing his work at the Stained Glass Studio at 215 S. Minnesota Ave. and Betsy Byers is showing her paintings at 202 N. 3rd Street.
Art enthusiasts shouldn’t forget to stop by the Secret Knots Studio, located at 46729 381st Ave. off Hwy. 169 between St. Peter and North Mankato, to see the printwork of Josh Winkler.
With so many artists sharing space with one another, Casteen was hopeful the Art Stroll would spark dialogue and collaboration between local creatives.
“I’m a big fan of collaboration myself and seeing what happens when artists commune with each other and that’s personally one of the things that I want to see everyone benefit from,” said Casteen.
Organizers said this will be the first St. Peter Art Stroll of many more to come. The trio hopes to involve even more artists in the future and Casteen suggested the event may expand to include literary work as well.
“This is just going to get bigger,” said Casteen. “We would also like to make it as inclusive as possible, so we’re going to keep seeking artists that represent our whole populace.”