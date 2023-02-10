With costs soaring and aid from the state stagnant, county and city governments across Minnesota have had little choice but to approve significant property tax hikes that, due to surging home values, have hit homeowners particularly hard.
Now, relief could be coming from the state, as legislators look to use their projected $17.6 billion surplus to provide help for Minnesotans who, even with a robust economy with record low unemployment and strong wage growth, have seen their wallets ravaged by inflation.
According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, preliminary tax levies for 2023 increased by nearly $700 million compared to 2022. Cities signed off on the largest preliminary levy increases, averaging a 9.1% hike, while schools and counties approved average preliminary levy hikes of 6.9% and 4.9%, respectively.
Despite enjoying regular surpluses, state legislators haven’t provided local government much help in keeping up with the costs of essential and often mandatory programs from transportation to public health over the last eight years of divided government.
Now in control of the House, Senate and Governor’s Mansion, DFL leaders have promised to help local governments ease property tax burdens, a focus that was also prominent the last time they controlled all the levers of power in St. Paul from 2013 to 2014.
Voters back then were irate over property taxes that had increased by an astonishing 86% from 2002 to 2012, as a divided government in St. Paul opted to cut Local Government Aid during turbulent economic times, in order to achieve the balanced budget required by state law.
LGA was created in 1972 as a way to try to deliver quality local government services for all citizens, reflective of a good government ethos befitting of the Time Magazine cover of the era that proclaimed Minnesota to be “A State That Works.”
While property taxes briefly stabilized in 2014, the relief was not only short-lived but fell well short of what DFLers had promised. In fact, local governments actually hiked property taxes that year, but Minnesotans paid slightly less, due to tax credits approved for homeowners and renters.
After a brief respite, steep property tax increases continued apace. In fact, while the property tax increases Minnesotans have borne over the last eight years may be lower in percentage terms, tax burdens have increased by roughly the same dollar amount as they did from 2002 to 2012.
Ironically, the homeowners were paying a disproportionately small share of the increase, while over the last eight years, the opposite has been true. Surging home values have helped to mask some of those tax hikes, while shifting the tax burden onto homeowners.
Local perspectives
Steele County Administrator Scott Golberg said that the county has tried to stay as frugal as possible, consistently approving increases of under 5%. Yet those increases add up, largely driven by programs that the state itself is requiring.
Boosts to LGA, County Program aid and school funding were all included in the bipartisan budget framework agreed to in principle last year. However, the Legislature adjourned without any of those increases actually making it across the finish line, due to disputes between the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate and DFL-controlled Minnesota House.
In his budget recommendations, Gov. Tim Walz proposed the same $30 million increase to LGA that had been included in the bipartisan budget framework. The governor also called for $300 million to be provided for local governments to invest in public safety.
Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, is a former Faribault mayor and the only local member on the State and Local Government and Veterans Committee. He expressed concerns about the DFL’s approach to LGA, especially with regards to the impacts of its Paid Family Leave proposal.
A flagship component of Walz’s budget outline, the Paid Family Leave program has faced withering attacks from Republicans. So far, it’s managed to proceed along strictly party line votes, similar to a number of other top DFL priorities.
Jasinski said that the Paid Family Leave proposal as currently structured would place an expensive, unfunded mandate on cities, counties and school districts. As a result, he said that local government leaders have contacted him to express their concern.
“They’re robbing Peter to pay Paul when they put unfunded mandates on our local governments,” he said. “In the next couple years, taxpayers are going to pay a huge increase for this.”
Go big or go home?
While the DFL appears set to go full steam ahead with its Paid Family Leave proposal, Walz was forced to backtrack on his LGA proposal specifically. The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities blasted the increase as insufficient, calling for an increase of $150 million.
Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, is the only local legislator on the Tax Committee in either chamber. As one of just a dozen DFL House members from Greater Minnesota, Brand said that the Legislature needs to go big on LGA to make up for decades of underinvestment.
“The more Local Government Aid and CPA and school aid that we can provide, the lower taxes will be in Greater Minnesota,” he said.
St. Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke said that a generous increase to LGA could be particularly beneficial for cities such as his, which have lower tax capacities, either due to lower property values or, in St. Peter’s case, a significant number of tax-exempt properties.
“In St. Peter, more than 30% of the properties don’t pay property taxes, so LGA is very important for us,” Prafke said.
Le Sueur County Administrator Joe Martin said that additional LGA funding would be especially helpful for county road budgets. As revenue from gas taxes declines, as Minnesotans revisit their driving habits and switch to electric vehicles, he warned that extra road funding will need to come from somewhere.
“If we received additional funding from the state for County Program Aid, we would likely put it into local road funding,” Martin said. “The cost of everything has gone up; there should be an inflationary factor in what the state provides, since we are delivering services mandated by the state.”
Nicollet County Administrator Mandy Landkamer said that additional funding could also go to cover the extensive network of Health and Human Services related program offerings which the state requires counties to provide.
One area where additional funding could be of particular use is in addressing the state’s growing needs surrounding mental health care. Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said that with more funding, staff in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties could better meet local needs.
More broadly, Frentz said that additional funding could help counties and cities to afford the wages and benefits necessary to compete for talented workers and retain talent at a time when a tight labor market is driving increased wages and benefits in the private sector.
“Inflation that drives wages up, and that’s a good thing for working men and women, but it creates additional budget pressures that we need to address,” he said.
Formula changes
In addition to adding more funding for the LGA and CPA formulas, legislators are looking to update the formulas used to allocate funding under both programs, utilizing data from the 2020 census.
Waseca interim City Manager Carl Sonnenberg said he believes the new, adjusted formulas will boost many Greater Minnesota communities.
Local schools are particularly in need of increased funding. Unlike counties and cities, districts lack the ability to increase their levies without voter approval, so for them the lack of state funding boosts has led to a brutal budget crunch.
Districts in Faribault, Northfield and Owatonna have all joined Schools for Equity in Education, an association of 56 districts from both Greater Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area which are asking legislators to double down on equalization as they update formulas.
In addition to providing per pupil funding for general expenses and specific allocations for mandated services, the state has traditionally subsidized a part of approved school levies, with the amount varying based on property values and total students in the district.
However, the amount of this subsidy has dropped drastically for local districts in recent years as property values have surged, while student populations remained stagnant or even dropped. A formula adjustment which came into effect for fiscal year 2021 made the problem worse.
Figures presented to the Faribault School Board by District Finance Director Scott Gerdes highlight the problem. The shift isn’t affecting the district directly, as Faribault Public Schools will receive $6.15 million in per pupil aid, compared to $5.4 million eight years ago.
However, the difference for local taxpayers has been dramatic. In fiscal year 2015, the state picked up 40% of the tab, or just over $2.1 million, while taxpayers picked up the remainder, which came out to about $3.2 million.
By fiscal year 2023, the state’s share of the levy had slipped to just $350,000, or 6% of the total levy. On the other hand, local property taxpayers saw their burden balloon by more than $2.5 million, reaching a total of $5.8 million.
“The responsibility for funding education is being pushed downhill to the local taxpayers,” Gerdes said. “The state is coming out ahead because legislators don’t regularly adjust (the formula).”
Above all, districts are hopeful that legislators will allocate new funding as promised, both by boosting the per pupil formula and by covering the “cross-subsidies,” or unfunded mandates, especially around Special Education and English as a Second Language services.
However, local district leaders were also very enthusiastic about the potential for an adjustment to the equalization formula to ease local property tax burdens. Owatonna Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Elstad said that local taxpayers deserve fairness.
“The zipcode you reside in shouldn’t determine the quality of education you receive,” said Elstad. “Funding for schools should be equalized in a way that really levels the playing field.”