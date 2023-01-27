Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Hey Diddle Diddle Daycare in St. Peter has been searching for teachers and aides to round out its limited staff, but for Director Heidi Scheurer, getting applicants to sit down for an interview has been a challenge in itself.
“When I opened in 2016, it was really easy to get interviews; it was really easy to get people in the door who were interested. And since COVID, it’s been really difficult to get people to come interview,” said Scheurer. “I have people who set up interviews and just don’t show up. They apply, but then they don’t answer or even come to an interview.”
Even with online advertising and a competitive wage for the child care industry, Scheurer said it took around six to eight months to attract her most recent hire.
It’s not just Hey Diddle Diddle that has trouble finding staff. Across the state of Minnesota, child care centers are struggling to recruit workers in an increasingly competitive labor environment. At a mean annual wage of $27,680, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, child care workers share a salary range with positions that require less formal training and education.
“People don’t seek to work at a child care center, because it doesn’t pay well,” said Kate Anderson, Director of the Anders Early Learning Center in Cleveland.
She continued, “I don’t know how many people are out there that want to care for others, and so they get jobs at Starbucks or Target where they have perks maybe or can go to McDonald’s for more money than what a child care center can pay. We still need people to care for others, whether it’s in our industry or the nursing home industry or nursing, and we’re not pulling people into this field anymore.”
Anderson has observed the squeeze induced by workforce shortages at her own child care center, which has just the bare amount of staff to serve at maximum capacity. If a staff member gets sick or needs vacation days, Anderson said she has to reach out to past employees to see if they can fill in the gaps.
“I’ve got ads out everywhere, and nobody is applying,” said Anderson. “I have to go on Indeed, and I am paying for resumes right now to find people and then, if they will accept it, they have to call you back. Some people will apply online and don’t give a call back and that’s kind of frustrating too.”
As other industries have raised wages and benefits to attract new hires, many providers in the child care industry cannot afford to do the same. Child care centers often run on the margins and spend between 60-80% of their budgets on staff, according to an analysis by First Children’s Finance.
“I probably have the highest rates here in town, because I like to pay my staff a liveable wage,” said Scheurer. “But it’s hard, because then parents don’t want to pay the higher rate, they want to go to the center where they can pay a lower rate.“
Similar pressures appear to be driving family (in-home) child care providers, which are among the most common child care options in rural Minnesota, out of the industry. According to a 2020 survey of former licensed providers by the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget, lack of benefits, such as health insurance, long hours and difficulty finding substitute providers were among the top reasons in-home providers closed their businesses.
For child care centers, a staff shortage can lower their capacity to accept children, since providers must meet a minimum staff-to-child ratio under their license. Until recently, Scheurer said Hey Diddle Diddle didn’t have the staff necessary to care for the maximum 44 children the facility was licensed to provide for.
These pressures have exacerbated a near 20-year decline in child care capacity across the state. According to a Sept. 13 report by the Center for Rural Policy and Development, child care capacity in town/rural mix counties, like Nicollet and Le Sueur, have fallen from 37,000 slots in the year 2000 to just over 29,000 in 2022.
The sharpest decline in child care capacity has been among family child care providers. In the year 2000, family child care providers served approximately 75% of child care needs in mixed town and rural centers. But in the past 20 years, family child care capacity was slashed nearly in half from 31,500 to 18,727 slots.
“In-home providers are closing. You see a lot of people not wanting to do in-home daycare anymore so centers are becoming more full,” said Anderson.
While child care capacity has fallen, demand from parents hasn’t. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota was short 80,000 child care slots according to a 2020 report by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
According to the Center for Rural Policy and Development, the child care shortage is a main factor exacerbating the labor shortages in other industries. In Minnesota, nearly four out of five children are raised in a family in which all parents work. But when child care is scarce and unaffordable, parents are pressured to spend more time at home.
At the local level, the St. Peter City Council recently discussed initiating a task force to examine the challenges facing child care, following a recent city survey of center-based daycares, in-home daycares and county child care providers within St. Peter. City Administrator Todd Prafke said the City Council is likely to launch that task force in the near future.
“The goal of that task force would be to get people who are in the know in this field. It might be parents, it might be operators, it might be licensers, businesses within the community that notice it hampers their ability to attract employees. (Get them) together and really help them define challenges within the marketplace,” said Prafke. “Once we define those challenges, should there be a role for the city on those?”
Whether local cities step in or not, there is also the possibility of state funding for child care services, which could alter the entire system. In the meantime, local businesses continue to eek by, balancing a tight labor market against the tight pocketbooks of families that need their services.