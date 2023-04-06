Women Celebrating Women 2

River’s Edge Chief Experience Officer Stephanie Holden hands the 2022 Women Celebrating Women award to Margie Nelsen. (File photo)

From the St. Peter Library’s Books in a Bag program and the mental health offerings of Counseling Services of Southern Minnesota to the recent $34 million expansion of River’s Edge Hospital, one woman has spent a lifetime ushering in new opportunities for education and health care to St. Peter.

Women Celebrating Women Margie Nelsen

Margie Nelsen was the 2022 recipient of the Women Celebrating Women award, honoring her years of service to the St. Peter community. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Friends of the Library encourages group readings

Friends of the Library members Margie Nelsen (left) and Kay Moline (right) hand over the first donations of books to St. Peter Library staff Brenda McHugh and Tosha Anderson. The bags, which can be loaned out from the library, contain eight books of the same title and are designed for groups or book clubs. (File photo)
Margie Nelsen

Margie Nelsen poses with proofs of her book “Snuggie and the Christmas Stockings,” in front of a picture of her beloved family dog the book was based on. (Photo courtesy of Bill Nelsen)
Shovel Full

From left, hospital CEO George Rohrich, commission Chairwoman Margie Nelsen, USDA State Director Brad Finstad and former Mayor Chuck Zieman raise ceremonial shovels of dirt during the River’s Edge Hospital expansion groundbreaking. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Greece, Aegean Islands, and Ephusus 2011 016.jpg

Margie and Bill Nelsen, both lovers of travel, hold up a copy of the St. Peter Herald in front of the Parthenon in Athens, Greece. (Courtesy of Bill Nelsen).

