From the St. Peter Library’s Books in a Bag program and the mental health offerings of Counseling Services of Southern Minnesota to the recent $34 million expansion of River’s Edge Hospital, one woman has spent a lifetime ushering in new opportunities for education and health care to St. Peter.
Pick the name of a local community organization out of a hat, and there’s a probable chance Margie Rossow Nelsen held a leadership position within it. She’s accumulated titles like St. Peter city councilor, River’s Edge Hospital Commission chair, Friends of the Library director, president of the Trinity Lutheran Church Council, president of the PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization), director of the Healthy Community Alliance, manager of the Arts Center of Saint Peter, and Nicollet County master gardener — just to name a few.
Margie’s commitment to caring for community and family continued, even as others stepped in to care for her during her battle with pancreatic cancer.
At the age of 80, Margie’s enterprising spirit was finally laid to rest upon her death on Feb. 22, 2023.
Ahead of her funeral service, Margie’s husband Bill Nelsen, their children and grandchildren each chose a word to describe her. Bill needed two: commitment and blessing.
Spirits aligned
Margie came into Bill’s life at a challenging time. He was left a single father of two children, Bill Nelsen Jr. and Shawna Nelsen, following the death of his first wife, Nancy Nelsen. He was serving as President of Augustana University when Margie, as a social worker for Lutheran Social Services, came to his office to discuss his vision for more family studies.
However, the pair never got around to discussing professional matters. As the two got to talking about their personal lives, Margie showed him a picture of her 1-year-old daughter Sarah. Margie was a single parent too and was actually the first single woman in South Dakota to be allowed to adopt a child on her own, according to the Nelsens.
“I fell in love with both of them right away,” said Bill. “It turned out this whole thing was a ruse actually. It was all set up so she could meet me at the advice of this Lutheran pastor. And before she left the office, I did ask her out to go to the South Dakota Symphony a couple of weeks later.”
Their romance and engagement made the student newspaper, and in 1981, Margie and Bill married, creating a blended family. While Bill served as president, Margie was Augustana’s unofficial “First Lady,” taking on a number of projects to enhance the campus.
Her most significant contribution was leadership in the creation of the Augustana Library Associates, a community support group dedicated to expanding the university library’s holdings and services for students and the wider community. The organization still stands 40 years later.
“If she entered into something, it wasn’t just to be there,” said Bill. “She wanted to make a real commitment to the mission of the organization, to serving it, to serving the people, to try to make that organization better and that was true of every place she was asked to serve.”
The spirit of service carried Margie from a young age into a lifelong career as therapist. She had a strong interest in caregiving cultivated by her father Benjamin Rossow, who served as principal at her alma mater Washington High School in Sioux Falls, and her mother Ruth Erickson, who ran the Dow Rummel Village retirement community.
After earning a bachelor of arts from the University of South Dakota and her master’s degree in Social Work from the University of Iowa, Margie began working for various personal counseling agencies, including the V.A. Hospital and Lutheran Social Services in Sioux Falls.
After the couple moved to St. Peter in 1987, Margie continued her career as a therapist at Sioux Trails Mental Health Center, became the director of St. Peter Counseling Center and one of the founders of Counseling Services of Southern Minnesota in 1997. In addition, she served as operational director for Lutheran Social Services’ regional office in Mankato.
She developed deep connections with clients. Over the years, Bill said Margie received letters and Christmas cards from people she had counseled, showing their appreciation for everything she gave.
Still working
After her retirement, Margie dove headfirst into community service. One of her first endeavors was becoming involved in the Healthy Community Alliance, a Lutheran-based organization that focused on developing guidelines for communities to help children grow in a healthy manner.
Margie’s service often grew out of her own passions. For example, she was an avid reader who could flip through 100 and 150 books a year.
“My bookworm friend Margie never came to a coffee date without a list of what she had been reading and had a pen in hand to write down suggestions,” wrote Jill Potts. “Margie read faster, better, and a greater variety of books and authors than I can ever hope to read.”
With books and libraries being a core part of her life, it was little wonder that Margie became involved in the St. Peter Friends of the Library. She served on the committee when they established the “Book in a Bag” project, which fills tote bags with books for book clubs and classes to check out.
Margie even dabbled in writing, authoring and publishing two children’s books based on true stories of the Nelsen family dog Snuggie with illustrator Karen Annexstad. The duo released “The New Name” in 2005, which follows the story of Snuggie’s adoption, and “Snuggie and the Christmas Stockings” in 2008. After publishing her stories, Nelsen came out to her grandchildren’s elementary classes to read to the kids.
“What was really special to me was, at the time, I think my daughter was in preschool and my son, I think he was in kindergarten, and she would bring books to their rooms and read to the whole classroom,” said daughter Shawna. “Of course, you can imagine how proud my kids were to have their grandma come with her own book that she had written.”
Margie also had a green thumb and honed her skills and knowledge to the point of becoming a Nicollet County master gardener, serving on the Nicollet County Extension Board. Over the years, she’s advised numerous community members in keeping their gardens healthy. In one of her most notable projects, she and another master gardener redesigned the central courtyard of the First Lutheran Church of St. Peter, planting entirely new plants to replace weeds and neglected foliage.
Bill noted Margie had a particular fondness for hostas and grew approximately 800 at their St. Peter home.
Margie’s creativity also extended to painting, as well as crafting photo albums of her travels and even birthday cards.
“Margie loved to celebrate with friends,” wrote Potts. “She belonged to a birthday group known as the Napkin Club: Margie, Mary O’Brien, Deb Dixon and I met near the time of each of our birthdays for lunch or coffee, in one of our homes or in a restaurant, to celebrate the current ‘birthday girl’ with a set of pretty paper napkins. Margie invariably included one of her beautiful and personalized birthday cards.”
City servant
Margie’s long record of community service led her to be appointed to a vacant seat on the St. Peter City Council in 1993. She was then elected to the seat and served until 1997.
Her service on the City Council led her to get involved in leadership on the River’s Edge Hospital Commission and her dedication to promoting health in the community continued long past her time on the council.
Nelsen served on the commission for 10 years and was chair for five years during the planning stages of the hospital’s 2020 expansion. The project added 33,000 square feet to the building and included a new, secure main entrance, new Emergency Department and Urgent Care, two new patient wings, featuring 25 private patient rooms, an outpatient infusion therapy center and an inpatient physical and occupational therapy gym.
Stephanie Holden, River’s Edge Chief Experience Officer, said Margie was an instrumental figure in making the long-proposed expansion a reality. Through engaging in serious research on what an expansion would mean for the hospital and community, Margie was able to field questions and concerns and take other board members’ opinions and feedback into consideration.
“Without her leadership at that time, I really don’t know,” said Holden. “I’m sure everything would have been good, but her leadership was second to none.”
Margie also worked closely with Holden on the formation of the Patients and Community Advisory Council, which serves as a way for the community to provide feedback on River’s Edge’s operations.
“Having a community voice type of council was something I had been wanting to implement at the hospital for a while, and then Margie learned more about Patient and Family Councils and she learned more about that through her involvement through the Minnesota Hospital Association,” said Holden. “She came back from a conference and visited with me about it and she was so excited and enthusiastic about wanting to do it.”
For almost the entirety of the 30 years Barb Luker has been serving as an election judge, Nelsen has been a reliable election judge even as volunteers have become harder to recruit. Nelsen volunteered her services through the 2022 elections.
“As an election judge she was always willing and able to serve during an election and she was a great mentor for brand new election judges,” said Luker. “She almost always worked as a registrar, registering new voters at the community center, and she was the person I counted on to teach all the new people to do that. And that’s one of the more difficult jobs there is.”
She was further recognized by Women Celebrating Women, an organization she had served on since 2004, with the Women Celebrating Women award in 2022, honoring women that make a difference in the St. Peter community.
While Margie was often known to people as bubbly and outgoing, the Nelsen family noted that she was quite introverted on the inside. It took courage and energy to be the social butterfly necessary to bring community members together.
“All of that was very hard for her to do, but she cared so much for the community and her friends and her church that she put herself in that position, even though it was uncomfortable,” said Sarah. “And even though she would come home stressed from that work, she did it time and time again, because that was what the community needed, and it was what filled her soul.”
Mother and friend
Margie’s commitment to her community could only be outweighed by her commitment to family.
For Sarah, Margie wasn’t just a mother, she was also a friend. Every day on her drive home from work, Margie was the person she would call. She could count on having at least 20 minutes during the ride home to check in and catch up.
“She was able to be a loving caring friend, and a loving caring mom, all in the same heartbeat with me,” said Sarah. “She called me on my stuff when I was being silly, and tempered me when I was being foolhardy, but she genuinely was my friend.”
For Shawna, Margie has been a source of inspiration since first coming into her life. Shawna recalled really needing a mom after losing her birth mother. Margie was not only a loving presence, but someone who could fulfill all the duties of a university president’s wife, from hosting social gatherings to beautifying the home with gardens and holiday displays.
But what most inspired Shawna was Margie’s record of service. Shawna followed her example and currently works for Emma Norton Services, providing housing for the homeless.
Margie’s influence rubbed off on Sarah, as well, who became president of the Trinity Lutheran Council after her mother had previously occupied the same role. When she took on the position, Margie was the one who helped her learn the qualities of a good leader.
“The most important [lesson] was that a leader listens,” said Sarah. “A leader doesn’t spend the meeting talking; a leader listens to the people sitting around the table and hears what they have to say and works with those ideas.”