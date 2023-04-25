In 1965, Jerry Pfeifer and his wife Nancy moved to St. Peter for what was supposed to be a two-year stay.
His job at the Minnesota Regional Treatment Center (State Hospital) would put food on the table and give him some experience while he completed his bachelor of arts at the Mankato State College, now Minnesota State University.
But in that short time, St. Peter had left its mark on Pfeifer. The community became the place he called home and raised his two children, Polly and Jon. The two-year stay extended to nearly 60 years, including 28 on the St. Peter City Council and a 31-year-career at the Regional Treatment Center before his death on March 2, 2023 at the age of 86.
Civil servant
His long career leaves behind an even longer legacy. As one of the longest serving members on the City Council at the time of his retirement, Pfeifer played a key role in guiding the development of the city, from housing projects to the construction of the Community Center in the aftermath of the 1998 tornado.
However, Pfeifer once said his proudest vote was approving the construction of River’s Edge Hospital, where he would go on to serve 37 years on the Hospital Commission. His tenure on the commission culminated with the 2020 expansion, adding 33,000 square feet to the building which increased the number of patient wings and included a new Emergency Department and Urgent Care.
"Jerry was one of those folks who really believed in public service and in what he could do for the community, not for Jerry, but for the community," said Prafke.
The community has changed quite a bit from what Pfeifer said was a sleepy little town at the time he joined the council in the 1970’s. He took great pride in the city’s development and was always quick to offer a tour of the latest happenings whenever his children came into town.
“Whenever the children would come home, Dad would say, ‘Come on, you want to go for a ride? I’ll show you what’s going on.’ He would show us this every time,” Nancy recalled. “Eventually I would have to say, ‘I’ve seen it Jerry, I’ve taken the tour,’ but he was so proud of what was going on.”
Civic-mindedness runs in the family. During the 1940’s and early 1950’s, Pfeifer grew up in Wells, Minnesota, where his father, George Pfeifer, served as mayor. Seeing the challenges his hometown dealt with at an early age, Pfeifer was keen to lend his own perspective to help solve St. Peter’s problems.
Pfeifer’s first stint on the council began in 1978 and ran until 1986, when intense controversy over rising utility rates led the councilor to decline a run for re-election. In 1984, Pfeifer was one of several councilors who voted in favor of entering an electric power sales contract with the Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency or SMMPA.
St. Peter residents responded to the near 37% rate increase by filing a lawsuit against the SMMPA and councilors who voted for the contract were not re-elected. Upset at the backlash against then-city administrator Ken Huber, Pfeifer opted not to run again.
Eventually, Pfeifer returned to the City Council by popular demand. Two years after his retirement from the Regional Treatment Center in 1998, community members organized a successful write-in campaign to re-elect Pfeifer to the local government. Pfeifer didn’t campaign himself, but agreed to serve if re-elected.
Joining the City Council in the months after the devastation caused by the St. Peter tornado, Pfeifer was well-regarded by his colleagues as an experienced civil servant with a repertoire of witticisms.
"Jerry was always quick with a fun story or a joke. He was great when things might get a little bit tense at being able to reduce the tension in the room," said Prafke. "He was able to disagree with you and vote and then move onto the next thing without being disagreeable on the next thing. That's something we are fortunate to have in St. Peter that's somewhat lacking in our nation."
When faced with tough decisions, Nancy said Pfeifer put the needs of the community first, even if it meant voting against his own personal wants.
“There were many times he went against his personal beliefs but went with what was best for the city,” said Nancy.
Keith Keogh, a close friend of Pfeiffer’s, said the City Councilor contributed good ideas and common sense to the council, and carried a sense of humility in his leadership.
““For all the things he did in this town he was very humble about it,” said Keogh. “There are people that don’t know exactly what he did and like I said, he did a lot of great things but was always humble about it and never a braggart or anything like that.”
Community leader
Outside of his tenure on the City Council, which ran through 2020, Pfeifer was dedicated to his career at the Minnesota Regional Treatment Center, where he served as living superintendent and the vocational director for patients with disabilities and cognitive impairments.
Ken Smisek, a former colleague of Pfeifer’s at the state hospital, said Pfeifer was a mentor to him when he first joined the staff. As a vocational director, Pfeifer helped bring in programming where residents could complete paid jobs like building lawn ornaments and household decorations. Occasionally, Pfeifer put his own woodworking skills to use, adapting tools such as jigs so the residents would have an easier time completing their tasks.
“He was always honest, full of integrity and had a great sense of humor that would spin off onto others and make the work environment more relaxed,” said Smisek. “When he needed to be firm, he was firm.”
Pfeifer loved his patients and his patients loved him back. The devout Catholic often held mass at 8 o’clock on Sunday mornings with the patients and brought his family out to join them. Nancy said that Pfeifer wanted their kids to understand the challenges people with disabilities face from a young age.
“This is when they were five or seven, but they were old enough to notice these people were different from what we were, but yet they were still God's children just like you are,” said Nancy. “We would take them out there and [the residents] would almost fight over who got to sit next to Jerry. Everybody wanted to sit next to Jerry. That showed me just how much they cared and respected him.”
Pfeiffer was a family man who played an active role in the St. Peter Baseball, Hockey and Football Associations while his kids were in school. He never missed a game, except on the occasions when the City Council needed him.
In addition to his faith, his family and his community, one of Pfeiffer’s greatest prides was his military service. After graduating high school in 1954, he joined the US Army and was deployed to Germany during the Hungarian Revolution before his honorable discharge in 1957.
Though he served overseas for 18 months, Pfeiffer and those like him weren’t recognized by the American Legion as veterans until 2019, when the Legion Act was signed into law in 2019 and expanded membership eligibility. Pfeiffer was quick to join Post 37 after the rule change.
Perpetual prankster
His jovial nature earned him fast friends in the community. And if it wasn’t Pfeiffer’s sense of humor that won them over, his cooked chicken at the annual Fourth of July Celebration certainly would. For 40 years, he piled poultry on people’s platters and was honored as a Fourth of July Grand Marshal in 2011.
Pfeiffer kept his calendar full for good reason. As his neighbors could attest, when Pfeiffer had time on his hands it was a recipe for merry mayhem. One such case of Pfeiffer’s trickery occurred 30 years ago, when his neighbor, Norm Lager came home to find pink flamingo lawn ornaments planted in his yard.
What followed was never-ending prank war between the Lagers and “Fuzzy,” as Pfeiffer was known in the Lager household. If either left their house unattended for too long, they could expect to find a flamingo in their yard or even on top of their roof.
Lager got the Pfeiffers back by putting up yellow caution tape around their house while they were gone for vacation to make it look like a crime scene when they returned. But Pfeiffer wasn’t one to give his neighbor the last laugh. He once place an ad in the Shopper for lawn decorations and wrote Lager’s phone number as the contact.
“I was getting phone calls from people wanting to buy lawn decorations. I explained to this one lady who called and she got very upset, and I said, ‘Tell it to Jerry Pfeiffer,’” Lager laughed.
The back and forth would only get more elaborate as time went on. Lager once arranged a Christmas tree drop-off at the Pfeiffers’ address, leading people to pile up their pines at the corner of their lot. Pfeiffer responded in kind by putting up spotlights and shining them directly through the Lagers’ front windows in the middle of the night.
Outside of his penchant for pranks, Pfeiffer was an avid fisherman, a meticulous landscaper who took great pride in his lawn, a prolific reader with an affection for history, golfer and sports fan.
While his friends, family and community mourn the loss of Pfeiffer's laughter and leadership, his mark on the community is here to stay.