Mike Keenan was a familiar face in the River Valley, but most would recognize him by his voice.
Anyone who has sat in the stands of the Le Sueur-Henderson football stadium, the Lund Arena or the Bruce Frank ball field, has likely felt the pang to stand up and cheer, as Keenan called a winning play.
For 38 years, Keenan has been the man behind the microphone at Le Sueur-Henderson, serving as the public address announcer for school football, basketball, baseball, volleyball and wrestling between 1976 and 2014.
Between 1989 and 2010, Keenan could also be heard announcing football, men’s and women’s basketball and men’s hockey at Gustavus Adolphus College. His commitment to the local sporting world, which also included announcing Babe Ruth, American Legion and town team baseball games, earned Keenan the nickname “The Voice of the Valley.”
Local sporting arenas felt much quieter Jan. 11, as it was announced Keenan had died at the age of 77. His absence is felt not only in the world of athletics, but in the community he called home.
Early life
Le Sueur had been Keenan’s home for nearly his entire life. He was an avid athlete at Le Sueur High School, playing football, basketball, baseball and wrestling during his four years before graduating in 1963.
Keenan left to play baseball for the University of Minnesota after graduation, but he would have to wait to continue his catching career after suffering an injury. He was then drafted into the Vietnam War and served as a United States Army supply sergeant in an overseas tour between 1967 and 1968.
After his tour, Keenan graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato with a degree in mathematics. He returned to Le Sueur, working for Green Giant, and it wasn’t long until he got involved at his old high school.
“He was one of those folks who would see if there was a need, and he would find a way to fill it,” said his son, Andy Keenan.
On the mic
Upon hearing that the Giants football team needed an announcer in 1976, Keenan stepped up to the plate. He proved a natural fit. He had an affinity for showmanship — Andy said his father had always wanted to do stand-up comedy, a profession Andy later pursued himself.
“One of the things he told me is, when you’re a PA, you’re unofficial and you’re not part of the game, but if you announce the right thing, at the right pitch, at the right time, you can control the crowd,” said Andy.
Andy pointed to a basketball game as an example. If the home team was down and making a comeback, Keenan would ramp up the crowd by heightening his pitch.
“He would go ‘Three-point shot, Jesse Van Sickle,’ and his voice would get super high and the place would just go [wild],” said Andy. “Especially when I got to sit at the scorers table and hear it from there instead of the crowd; oh, buddy, I don’t know if there’s a better feeling than that.”
From his first football game on, Keenan became a familiar entity in the vocal booth, frequently paired up with his best friend Pat Goggin behind the scoreboard. The duo got up to plenty of antics over the years and were known to enjoy a beer behind the booth.
“When I was 10-11 years old, and I would be running around the ballpark, I would hear, ‘Can I have your attention please? Andy Keenan to the press box; the desert is dry. I repeat, the desert is dry,’” Andy laughed. “And I had this little cooler I would carry a bunch of beers up there for him.”
When his sons Pete and Andy graduated from Le Sueur and attended Gustavus Adolphus College, Keenan took his vocal talents to the Lund Center and was able to introduce both of his sons onto the field as college athletes.
But Keenan never wavered in his commitment to Le Sueur-Henderson. He continued to announce for the high school games until his declining health in 2014 physically prevented him from doing so.
Baseball booster
Keenan was a vocal supporter of local athletics, both in the press box and behind the scenes. For many years, Keenan was a contributing member to the Blue and Gold and Booster Club, raising money for high school athletics. Each week before Christmas, one would find Keenan’s garage filled with wreaths to be sold to support the school.
In addition to volunteering for the school, Keenan was a frequent donor himself — often dedicating funds to support the equipment needs of any child interested in school sports that couldn’t afford it.
“If a kid had a hardship or needed his or her participation fee covered, he always wanted it to go toward that. He never accepted any of those payments from me,” said former LS-H Activities Director Dave Swanberg.
The Vietnam veteran was also an active member of the American Legion and served as president of the Le Sueur Baseball Association for 37 years between 1980 and 2017. With longtime collaborators Ron Berberich and Dick Moriarty, Keenan was a driving force in converting Le Sueur into a landmark for baseball.
His efforts to promote the sport at the local level made Le Sueur drew national attention from the American Legion, leading the state and national headquarters to pick the small town as the host city for three state American Legion baseball tournaments, two regional American Legion tournaments (part of the national competitions) and as a third site for a state amateur tournament.
For a few years, starting in 1988, Keenan supported local athletics through his own homegrown business, Keenan Sales and Service, mocking up jerseys, hats and merchandise for customers.
The Minnesota Interscholastic Activities Administrators Association recognized Keenan for his contributions to high school athletics in 2001 with the Distinguished Service Award. He was also inducted into the Le Sueur-Henderson Wrestling Hall of Fame twice — first in 2009 in recognition of his service and again in 2012 as a member of the undefeated 1963 wrestling team.
Family, work, more
Keenan managed to juggle it all, including his responsibilities as a husband to his late wife Terry, father to Andy and Pete, and his career in agricultural production, often working nights, which culminated in his role as a production manager at the Michael Foods plant in Gaylord.
“He was crazy good at math, and at that time, there were no cell phones, so he had a landline phone next to his side of the bed, and these dudes from Gaylord would call in the middle of the night, multiple times a week, and he would go ‘How much? What temperature?’ And then he would do all this math and tell them what to do, and two seconds later, he would fall back asleep,” Andy recalled.
Keenan made it work. In spite of all his responsibilities, Andy said he couldn’t recall a time his father missed one of his games.
Andy took after his father and did some announcing of his own. After years of watching Keenan announce, it wasn’t until Andy had the microphone in his hand that he understood the rush of adrenaline and why his father did it.
Andy recalled one of his fondest memories with Keenan was announcing a basketball game and having his voice mistaken for his dad’s.
“[Dad] and I were sitting there talking, and Shawn Kirby, who was the funeral director at Kolden, walks up to us and says ‘I didn’t know that wasn’t Mike until he walked in.’ We both kind of looked at each other with this pride like, ‘They couldn’t tell it wasn't you.’” said Andy. “We went down to the bar afterward, and we really kind of celebrated it. He was so proud of me to take that torch from him.”