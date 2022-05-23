The Minnesota Legislature’s 2022 session ended with a whimper Sunday night, as lawmakers failed to reach bipartisan agreements around tax reform, education, public safety and other issues that they had seemed so close to achieving.
Legislators had agreed in principle on a framework last week to utilize about $8 billion of Minnesota’s $9.25 billion budget surplus. About half of that was slated to go to additional investments in health care, education and public safety, the other half to tax relief. In addition, the Legislature had come to an agreement on a roughly $1.4 billion bonding bill.
Ultimately though, only several relatively minor bills were able to be passed before the Senate ended its regular session on Sunday night.
Gov. Tim Walz and House Speaker Melissa Hortmann expressed strong interest in calling a special session to pass final agreements, asserting that they are incredibly close to achieving agreements. Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, was notably less enthusiastic.
While legislators remained far apart on some spending proposals, they were able to reach a detailed agreement on tax relief. However, because the House said it was not open to passing only the tax bill, it too was unable to be passed before session’s end.
Smaller than the Senate’s proposed $8.4 billion tax cut, but larger than the House’s $3.25 billion bill, it drew elements from both proposals. Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, described it as a carefully crafted compromise between the two sides.
The centerpiece of the proposal was full abolition of the state’s taxation of Social Security benefits, a top priority of Senate Republicans. It also included a reduction to the state’s lowest income tax tier, though by significantly less than the Senate had called for.
Given that the agreed upon tax package was to be so much smaller than the initial Senate proposal, Sen. John Jasinksi, R-Faribault, said Senate Republicans had to choose which of their signature proposals to focus on in the bill.
With every seat in the Legislature and Gov. Walz on the ballot this fall, Republicans hope they’ll be able to pass a larger tax relief package next year. However, Jasinski said that didn’t make it less painful for the Senate to decide to trim its ambitions this year.
By reducing the first income tax tier, Republicans had hoped to provide a tax reduction for every Minnesotan who pays income taxes. Jasinski said that, with inflation at alarming levels, such a move would provide a major boost to “the average family.”
However, Jasinski said he heard from many of his constituents who encouraged him to focus on Social Security tax relief. In many cases, he said that seniors have trouble paying the taxes, leaving their children to try to help them, while others look at moving out of state.
Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, lamented that much of the rest of the bill was full of one-time tax refunds, rebates and credits rather than permanent tax relief. With Minnesota enjoying consistent surpluses over the last decade, he argued the state can afford ongoing tax cuts.
“This doesn't really add up to extended relief for taxpayers,” he said. “I would have preferred giving back much more in direct tax relief.”
Rep. Susan Akland, R-St. Peter, said she was also concerned about the roughly $4 billion in proposed additional spending. Akland said that by committing additional funds to ongoing programs, the state could find itself in a difficult spot next year if inflation and general economic uncertainty eats away at current economic prosperity.
Even though they’d agreed in principle to provide about $1 billion in additional funding for education, $1 billion for health and human services, and $450 million for public safety, familiar partisan divides still hindered the legislature’s ability to reach agreements in those areas.
When it comes to public safety, Republicans and DFLers have both backed similar proposals around law enforcement recruitment and retention as the state grapples with rising concerns about crime, particularly in the Twin Cities, and an alarming officer shortage.
Jasinski, who has introduced several components of the Senate Republican public safety package, said that a major sticking point in negotiations was that House DFLers wanted to couple law enforcement recruitment and retention programs with significant investment in nonprofit groups focused on violence prevention.
House DFLers have argued that investment in such groups is needed to provide a proactive, preventative approach to reducing crimes. However, Republicans and some law enforcement groups have been more skeptical.
Legislators also seemed to be nearing an agreement for additional funding in K-12 education, after months in which House DFL and Senate Republican proposals had been apart by literally billions of dollars.
With districts across the region and state struggling forced to make budget cuts as Special Education funding from the state and federal governments has failed to keep pace with needs, DFLers had proposed over $3 billion in new education funding.
Republicans had been hesitant to commit anything additional for education beyond a $30 million investment in childhood literacy programs, noting that last year’s budget included substantial investment in K-12 Education.
Ultimately, Republicans came around to providing additional funding to deal specifically with the special education underfunding, known as the “cross-subsidy.” Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, noted that it’s been a particular priority of Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann, and touted that, under the Senate GOP plan, Northfield Public Schools alone could get an extra $1.63 million in funding.
A bonding bill is traditionally the legislature’s signature bill in an even numbered year, and the legislature did reach a preliminary agreement on a $1.4 billion bonding bill. That could have included major investment in roads and bridges, wastewater, and facility maintenance and upkeep for the state’s Colleges and Universities.
Despite the preliminary agreements, Sunday night came and went without a vote on either side of the legislature on a specific proposal. However, some smaller bills were agreed to, including a bill providing significant investment in the state’s mental health services.
Championed by Sen. Draheim, the $92.7 million dollar mental health omnibus package is designed to make mental health care accessible to all Minnesotans by helping prospective providers to enter the profession and expanding the use of mobile crisis teams.
While it took much longer than advocates wanted, legislators also agreed on $18.4 million in drought relief funding for farmers impacted by last year’s droughts. In addition, they signed off on another $110 million in investment in rural broadband.
Another key bill which did pass earlier in the week is set to rewrite the state’s liquor laws. With support from a wide variety of stakeholders, the bill is set to significantly loosen regulations on breweries and distilleries across the state.
Its signature provision will be to allow the state’s larger craft breweries, such as Surly, Summit and Schell’s, to sell growlers to their customers. Distilleries will be able to operate cocktail rooms on premises and sell up to 750 milliliters per day of liquor to their customers.
"These are basic changes that our local distilleries and breweries have been asking for," said Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield.