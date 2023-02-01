Meat Raffle

The St. Peter American Legion hosted its first free meat raffle in celebration of its grand re-opening. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to shutter their doors in March 2020, American Legion Post 37 in St. Peter made the most of the time spent closed.

Jamie Milbrett (left) and George Motto (right) enjoyed the new heated quartz countertop at the American Legion. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Joyce Lewer and Barry Zabel came all the way from Janesville to visit the American Legion. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Patrons enjoy their dinner in the renovated social hall of the American Legion. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Portraits of St. Peter's past hang in the American Legion. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The American Legion pictured before the remodel (Courtesy of Post 37)
Volunteers work on tearing down the walled off portion of the social hall. (Courtesy of Post 37)
A crew fixes up the Legion windows. (Courtesy of Post 37)
Volunteers install new white walls in the social hall. (Courtesy of Post 37)
A bartender serves drinks at the new kitchen quartz countertop in the Legion. (Courtesy of Post 37)

