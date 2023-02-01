When the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to shutter their doors in March 2020, American Legion Post 37 in St. Peter made the most of the time spent closed.
Over the next two years, Legion members and volunteers took to the floors, ceilings and everything in between — updating the hall’s mid-century wood-paneled interior into a sleeker design, with new amenities and open spaces appealing to generations, young and old.
On Friday, Jan. 27, patrons gathered around the Legion’s recently-installed, heated, quartz bar countertop to celebrate the establishment’s grand re-opening with the Legion’s first free meat raffle. The countertop ― heated just enough to keep one’s hands warm and their drink cool ― was one of the many donations and contributions made to the Legion renovation by local businesses and volunteers.
“One guy alone, he donated well over $50,000 in products and hours into the place for free,” said Legion Events and Marketing Coordinator Nancy Vogel. “There were a lot of good people involved.”
The renovation was a collaborative effort between Legion volunteers, Sons of the American Legion, the Auxiliary and Legion Riders, working to raise donations and aiding in the construction itself.
One Legion member in particular, Ron Johnson, was at the forefront of much of the construction, working to remove and replace the sheetrock in the social hall and lay down a new wood-panel floor in place of the preexisting tile while also assisting less experienced volunteers.
“Ron Johnson was one of the ones who knew a lot of construction,” said Legion member Travis Smith. “So we steered the people who didn't not know so much and we guided those that didn't have much experience.”
One of the first things to go was a walled off room between the bar and the social hall. Under the previous layout, patrons had to either walk through a hallway or the room to reach the main hall.
By tearing down the walls, the Legion has opened up the space of the main hall to enhance its capacity to host entertainment, wedding receptions and other large events. The deconstruction also created room for a pair of sliding panel doors which can serve to close off the bar from a private event at will.
To create a modernized aesthetic, the Legion sought advice from an interior designer and adopted a design philosophy with a greater focus on a clean white ceiling, walls, and lighting over the pre-existing dark-stripes bordering the ceiling and yellow-tinted lighting.
“When we started it was all bare wall, it still showed the original block. A lot of the walls were just not very good,” said Smith. “People put nails everywhere and put all kinds of stuff in there and they were just horrible walls. So we just tore it all down, re-sheetrocked everything and ran all new electrical, all new speaker systems.”
In addition to new lighting and speakers, the social hall’s new technological amenities include integrated flat-screen TVs that can be used in Legion events like Bingo.
But the modernized design still preserves a nostalgic feel by hanging up rows of photographs from the St. Peter of yesteryear along the left and right-hand walls of the social hall. An old phonebox was also converted into a small tribute to soldiers, veterans and POWs.
“We looked at the opportunity of the pandemic to do some things and really focused on the social hall part of it,” said Jeff Knutson. “What we’ve done here is put in the flooring and the St. Peter's atmosphere of days gone by.”
The renovations extend beyond the social hall. In December, 2021, the bar area received customized wooden tables carved by Ed Allen of Ed Allen Designs. Legion member Bob Davis led a small crew in reworking the bathroom, redoing the floors, walls, lighting and adding new countertops and vanities. The Legion also installed a handicap-accessible entrance.
“Everything has been coming together really good and they did it in stages so everything is working better now and it's been really working out great,” said Davis. “We’re working at putting more food on the menus and getting more people in to realize the spaces and stuff, having some bands, trying to draw people in to keep the place going.”
Since the remodel, Smith said he’s witnessed a more diverse crowd coming to the Legion and renting the space.
“It's a lot more inviting to people and we’ve had a lot more of the younger crowds,” said Smith. “We’ve had Gustavus guys coming in, people having parties, people doing receptions for the weddings.”