Amid growing concerns nationwide over the stability of American democracy, local academics are exploring the question of what roles and responsibilities Christians should play in a divided nation.
Lecturers from the Gustavus Adolphus College and St. Olaf College will discuss topics such as the meaning of freedom, the role of patriotism and service, political allegiance, nationalism and civility in this year’s Barbara and Justin Simpson Forum, titled Democracy and Christianity.
The four-part series, running at 7 p.m. Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23, marks the sixth iteration of the Simpson Forum at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Peter. The forum was established through an endowment from retired Gustavus Adolphus College in honor of her late husband Justin, a long-time member of Trinity and a teacher at Mankato East High School. It was further developed in collaboration with the First Lutheran Church, Union Presbyterian and the Church of the Holy Communion.
Al Beherends, retired Gustavus director of fine arts, said this year’s theme seemed to be a natural next step from the prior forum, titled Christians in a Divided America, which placed a focus on developing civil dialogue.
“It kind of ties together, going back to last year’s conference on division within the country and what can we do to help make it a little better while at the same time not giving up what our values are,” said Behrends.
Gustavus Political Science Professor Kate Knutson opens the forum on Feb. 2 with a lecture discussing threats to democracy.
Knutson’s lecture is followed up by two presentations on Feb. 9 focused on the relationship of Christian vocation with upholding freedom and civic responsibility. First, Dr. William Nelsen, former President of Scholarship America, examines the concept of individual liberty and its relationship to responsibility with the community in a discussion on rights, duties and informed citizens.
“It really comes out of discussion during COVID in which people said I have a right to not do this or I have a right to do this, without any thought given to what the implications my be for not putting a mask on for the rest of the community or the medical system,” said Darrell Jodock, Gustavus Professor Emeritus in Religion and Chair of the Simpson Forum Planning Committee. “It seemed to us important, what are the dynamics of individual liberty which can be exercised in such a way to not jeopardize the well-being of the larger community and vice versa.”
Jodock then follows Nelsen with a presentation on the calling of citizens to serve their community through exercising their rights within a democracy.
“The goal should be to try to support policies or support persons or support programs and those that need it the most and to not favor something that would benefit the well-off at the expense of those that are more vulnerable,” said Jodock. “Paying attention to the effects of political decisions are more important than following some kind of ideology or tribal loyalty to a particular party.”
This concept of calling leads into the latter half of the forum, which examines the health of American democracy and how to help it flourish. Dr. Doug Casson, Professor of Political Science at St. Olaf, speaks on the history of aspirations and failures of US democracy on Feb. 16.
St. Olaf Professor Emeritus in Philosophy Dr. Ed Langerak then ponders the question, “How can we Keep Democracy Alive and Well?” on Feb. 23.
Jodock said the forum is structured to play out as a growing conversation. Each speaker listens to the previous lecturer and adapts their presentation to build off the concepts and questions raised. From a starting point focused on the current weaknesses in US democracy, the forum discusses the purpose of civic responsibility before offering constructive proposals.
"I think [the Simpson Forum] is important because it's a place for a variety of people from the community and beyond the community to think together about an important topic with the help of people who have already thought about it with some considerable depth," said Jodock.