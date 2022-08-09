Two candidates in the Nicollet County Sheriff primary race and District 1 County Commissioner race are moving on to the November general election.
Incumbent County Commissioner Marie Dranttel was the lead vote-getter in the District 1 primary with 55.9% of the vote (743 total). Jennifer Andrashko, Associate Professor of Social Work at Minnesota State University Mankato, will be challenging her in November as the runner-up with 25.36% of the vote (337 total.)
Dranttel has represented St. Peter Ward 1, Lake Prairie Township and Traverse Township since 2011 and has cast her fourth bid for re-election. The CPA-certified accountant owns her own business in St. Peter and prides herself on being a “numbers-junkie” who knows how to listen.
"Elections are always humbling," said Dranttel. "It's a very humbling experience it never changes. It's an interesting process. I look forward to November and the challenges that lie ahead."
Andrashko filed her candidacy in hopes of leveraging “the power of local government to do good.”
Beyond social work and academia, Andrashko previously served as a member of the MNSure Health Industry Advisory Board and was appointed to the state Maternal Mortality Review Board by Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm in 2021.
"I feel honored that the district 1 constituency has considered my candidacy in this way. I look forward to continuing to talk with voters and constituents and the coming months about the things that matter most."
St. Peter City Councilor and former Le Sueur County Administrator Darrell Pettis ranked third with 18.74% of the vote (249 total)
Sheriff
The Nicollet County Sheriff's race has come down to a one-on-one between the incumbent sheriff and a challenger from within the department.
Sheriff Dave Lange took the lead in the three-way primary with 56% of the vote (3,572 total). Challenging Lange for the Sheriff's seat this November is Deputy Marc Chadderdon, who collected 24.1% of the vote (1,538 total)
Lange has served five terms as Nicollet County sheriff, totaling 20 years. His career in Nicollet County law enforcement stretches back 37 years in total.
Chadderdon holds 28 years of experience in law enforcement and 27 at the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy spent the past 16 years as a criminal investigator for the Sheriff’s Office and previously served the county as a jailer and dispatcher.
Mankato Police Officer Chad Honetschlager will not be moving on after falling into third place with 19.9% of the vote (1,273 total).
Honetschlager was born and raised in St. Peter and spent 16 years in project management and sales before making the career change to policing. He then spent 12 years as a volunteer reserve deputy for the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office and five years as a reserve officer on the Mankato Police Department.