Nicollet Sheriff Candidates

Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange (left), Nicollet County Deputy Marc Chadderon (center) and Mankato Reserve Police Officer Chad Honetschlager (right) announced their candidacies for Nicollet County Sheriff.

Two candidates in the Nicollet County Sheriff primary race and District 1 County Commissioner race are moving on to the November general election.

District 1 Candidates.jpg

Left to right: Incumbent Nicollet County District 1 Commissioner Marie Dranttel, St. Peter City Councilor Darrell Pettis and Minnesota State University Associate Professor of Social Work Jennifer Andrashko are competing for the District 1 seat on the Nicollet County Board.

