School’s out at Lafayette Charter School, but not just for the summer.
On July 18, the Lafayette Charter School was closed permanently, citing a lack of staffing needed for the upcoming school year. The rural preK-8 school has served students in surrounding areas, like New Ulm, Gibbon, Fairfax, Winthrop, Brownton and Courtland, since its foundation in 1999.
The school district sent out a letter to parents July 14, explaining the school no longer had adequate staff or financial support to continue operating into the 2022-2023 school year.
“After identifying the important and mandatory responsibilities needed to support the school for the coming year, and exploring every avenue within the committed time frame, the board has been forced to recognize that the school does not have the necessary staff or financial resources to continue the LCS operation,” the letter stated. “So many families have stepped forward to help save the school, and the members of the board and school staff are so very thankful for your efforts and support.”
The school district is now assisting families in finding new schools to enroll their children. The district’s website also advises parents to reach out to the Minnesota Department of Education ombudsman, who can directly inform families about their school choice options.
“This is heartbreaking for all of us, but the board and LCS staff are here to support you in finding a new school for your children,” the letter continued. “The school board plan will include a formal notification letter to each student’s parents and will contain a contact list and additional information.”
St. Peter High School Superintendent Bill Gronseth said the district had not reached out to Lafayette Charter School to discuss enrollment, but welcomed families to take their kids to St. Peter Public Schools.
“Right now, we have a lot of new students coming in, both from people moving into the area, but also people who might have made different choices in the last couple of years because of COVID. Whether they are homeschooling or going to a private school or charter school, we have seen more families coming into the district,” said Gronseth. “ I think we would welcome them as they came in, and we’re happy to help meet their needs.”
