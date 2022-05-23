Over 100 kids pedaled the River’s Edge Hospital grounds on Saturday in an event that made cycling safety as easy as riding a bike.
Last weekend, River’s Edge Hospital and the St. Peter Police Department coordinated the seventh annual Bike Safety Rodeo in the south parking lot of the hospital. The event gave kids an opportunity to enjoy the warm spring weather on rented bicycles and learn rules of the road.
“The event has really grown over the last couple of years. The first year we did hot dogs and bike helmets and a small bike safety class course,” said River’s Edge coordinator Stephanie Holden. “Now we have representation from the Greater Mankato Bike and Walk Advocates, we have the police, the fire department, a race car and the County and the Recreation Department. It’s such a fun way to come out and promote safety for our kids and other great things that are happening around St. Peter.”
As healthcare providers, staff at River’s Edge Hospital know one of the most crucial elements of bike safety is wearing a helmet. The facility fitted and distributed over 130 helmets to children between the ages of 0-17 free of charge.
“We see kids have bike accidents and we sometimes see kids come into urgent care in the emergency department because they hit their head. A helmet is a good way to prevent those serious injuries,” said Holden. “The granddaughter of one of our employees was wearing this bike helmet when she fell off of her bike and it shows how the helmet cracked but she did not have an injury to her head.”
Kids then put their helmets to use by riding their own bicycles and tricycles, or rented bikes provided at the rodeo, in safety and training courses. Riders had a blast weaving between cones, cycling a figure eight track outlined in chalk and circumnavigating the hospital grounds.
The figure eight was a favorite of nine year old Anakin Faro of Dodge Center.
“I learned to stay in the lane,” said Faro.
The young cyclist also learned how to perform hand signals and yield to incoming bike traffic. His grandmother Toni Bauer of Nicollet brought him to the Bike Rodeo so he could receive additional instruction on bike safety from professionals.
“It’s very informative and it’s actually taught him a lot,” said Bauer. “He thought he knew it all , but he’s learned quite a few things.”
Various community groups also set up family-friendly stations and activities. In addition to games like cornhole and jenga, Nicollet County Public Health offered bike safety trivia. At the next table over, Bob Wavrin repaired bicycles and tricycles and inflated their tires.
The St. Peter Police Department and Fire Department brought a squad car and fire truck respectively for kids to view up close. Event coordinator and St. Peter Police Community Service Officer Janet Ireland also offered free bike licensing in the form of a sticker and four digit number that can be used to identify the owner of a missing or stolen bicycle.
“If the bike is stolen or lost, we have all the information in our system,” said Ireland. “Those are the things that people don’t tend to write down or have easily on hand at their home. A lot of times we find when bikes are taken in St. Peter, they are just a short distance from the house. So when we look up the license number we can find out who it belongs to and we return the bike to them.”