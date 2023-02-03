St. Peter Public Schools has welcomed its new winter royalty.
The high school capped off the Snow Week festivities on Friday, Feb. 3 with the coronation of the 2023 Snow King and Snow Queen. Homecoming royalty Karen Bocvanegra and David Marlow delivered the honors in front of a packed gymnasium, crowning Hadley Stuehrenberg as Snow Queen and Kevin Castaneda as Snow King.
The honored students were selected from a group of 10 candidates announced at a special pepfest on Thursday, Jan. 26.
The Snow Week Queen candidates include: Alyia Bice, escorted by Nobras Sayidnour; Adrianna Bixby, escorted by Claire Peters; Grace Dlouhy, escorted by Parker Rienhardt; Amelia Hildebrandt, escorted by Isabeau Fuller and Hadley Stuehrenberg, escorted by Josh Van Groothest.
The Snow Week King candidates include: Kevin Castaneda, escorted by Keira Oeltjenbruns; Evan Deshayes, escorted by Will Borgmeier; Liam Schloesser, escorted by Raina Roemhildt; Noah Spessard, escorted by Regan Baron and Tate Winkelmann, escorted by Emma Niebuhr.
Before the official ceremonies, pairs of candidates and their escorts took to the gym floor to show off their moves.
Bice, Nobras, Winkelmann and Niebuhr put on leather jackets and aviator sunglasses and rocked out to "Living on a Prayer" by Bon Jovi.
Peters and Baron strapped on their guitars and donned some shades with their candidates, Bixby and Spessard, kicking up their feet to "Jessie's Girl" by Rick Springfield.
Dlouhy, Rienhardt, Castaneda and Oeltjenbruns took their performance of "Wannabe" by The Spice Girls directly to the audience by dancing in the bleachers.
In a rendition of "Holding Out for a Hero," by Bonnie Tyler, Schloesser played a damsel in distress as Hildebrandt armed herself with a pool noodle to save him. Hildebrandt battled against the forces of Fuller and Roemhildt, who wielded pool noodles of their own, in order to save the day.
Knowing better than anyone that Girls Just Want to Have Fun, Deshayes and Groothest put on wigs in a reenactment of the Cyndi Lauper song. Stehrenberg and Borgmeier played Deshayes' begrudging parents who just don't understand.
The coronation ceremony was preceded by a full week of dress up days at the high school including:
Monday, Jan. 30 — PJ Day
Tuesday, Jan. 31 — Student/Teacher Swap Day
Wednesday, Feb. 1 — Anything but a Backpack
Thursday, Feb. 2 — Athletes vs. Mathletes
Friday, Feb. 3 — Saints Day
Snow Week ends on Feb. 4 with the Booster Club-sponsored Sadie Hawkins Semi-Formal Dance at Gustavus, from 8-11 p.m.