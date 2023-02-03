Snow Week Court

The St. Peter Snow Week Royal Court. Front row (l to r): Alyia Bice, Adrianna Bixby, Grace Dlouhy, Amelia Hildebrandt, Hadley Stuehrenberg, Kevin Castaneda, Evan Deshayes, Liam Schloesser, Noah Spessard and Tate Winklemann. Back row: Nobras Sayidnour, Claire Peters, Parker Rienhardt, Isabeau Fuller, Josh Van Groothest, Karen Bocanegra, David Marlow, Keira Oeltjenbruns, Will Borgmeier, Raina Roemhildt, Regan Baron and Emma Niebuhr. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Snow King and Queen

Kevin Castaneda and Hadley Stuehrenberg were crowned St. Peter Public School's 2023 Snow King and Snow Queen. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

St. Peter Public Schools has welcomed its new winter royalty. 

Queen candidate lineup

(Left to right) Queen candidates Alyia Bice, Adrianna Bixby, Grace Dlouhy, Amelia Hildebrandt and Hadley Stuehrenberg line up to see who will be crowend Snow Queen. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Hadley Stuehrenberg

Hadley Stuehrenberg smiles in surprise at being crowned Snow Queen. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Hadley Stuehrenberg cape

2022 Homecoming Queen Karen Bocanegra places the queen's robes on 2023 Snow Queen Hadley Stuehrenberg. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Hadley Stuehrenberg

Snow Queen Hadley Stuehrenberg poses with Homecoming Queen Karen Bocanegra (right) and fellow candidae Amelia Hildebrandt (left).
Snow king lineup

(Left to right) Candidates Kevin Castaneda, Evan Deshayes, Liam Schloesser, Noah Spessard and Tate Winkelmann line up as Homecoming King David Marlow prepares to crown the Snow King. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com) 
Snow king coronation

David Marlow crowns Kevin Castaneda Snow King. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Snow King coronation

Evan Deshayes gives Snow King Kevin Castaneda a hug upon being crowned by Homecoming King David Marlow. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Kevin Castaneda

David Marlow ties the Snow King's cape around Kevin Castaneda. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Snow King and Queen

St. Peter High School's Snow Queen and King Hadley Stuehrenberg and Kevin Castaneda pose together. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Livin on a Prayer

(left to right) Emma Niebuhr, Tate Winkelmann, Nobras Sayidnour and Alyia Bice put on leather jackets and aviator sunglasses to perform a rendition of "Livin' on a Prayer" by Bon Jovi. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Livin on a prayer 2

Emma Niebuhr and Nobras Sayidnour form a bridge for Tate Winkelmann and Alyia Bice to pass under. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Jessies girl

(Left to right) Adrianna Bixby, Claire Peters, Regan Baron and Noah Spessard kick up their feet to "Jessie's Girl" by Rick Springfield. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Wannabe

Kevin Castaneda and Keira Oeltjenbruns dance to "Wannabe," by The Spice Girls. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Grace Dlouhy

Grace Dlouhy dances to "Wannabe" by the Spice Girls in the bleachers. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Pool noodle fight

Raina Roemhildt (left) and Amelia Hildebrandt (right) swing their pool noodles in a swordfight set to "Holding Out for a Hero" by Bonnie Tyler. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Amelia Hildebrandt

Amelia Hildebrandt is lifted into the air by Liam Schloesser after she defeated Raina Roemhildt and Isabeau Fuller in pool noodle swordfights. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Girls want to have fun

Josh Van Grootheest (left) and Evan Deshayes wear wigs while lip-syncing to "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Girls Just Want to Have Fun

Hadley Stuehrenberg, Josh Van Grootheest, Evan Deshayes and Will Borgmeier kick their feet up to "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Alyia Bice and Nobras Sayidnour

Snow Queen candidate Alyia Bice (left) and escort Nobras Sayidnour blow kisses to the camera. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Adrianna Bixby

Snow Queen candidate Adrianna Bixby (left) poses with escort Claire Peters. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Grace Dlouhy

Snow Queen candidate Grace Dlouhy walks with escort Parker Reinhardt. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Amelia Hildebrandt

Escort Isabeau Fuller dips Snow Queen candidate Amelia Hildebrandt. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Josh/Hadley

Josh Van Grootheest escorts Snow Queen candidate Hadley Stuehrenberg. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
KevinKeira

Snow King candidate Kevin Castaneda poses with escort Keira Oeltjenbruns (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Evan Deshayes

Snow King candidate Evan Deshayes (left) marches with escort Will Borgmeier. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Liam Schloesser

Snow King candidate Liam Schloesser and escort Raina Roemhildt throw up W's. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Noah Spessard

Snow King candidate Noah Spessard and escort Regan Baron flex their muscles. (Carson Hugehs/southernminn.com)
Tate Winkelmann

Emma Niebuhr escorts Snow King candidate Tate Winkelmann. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

