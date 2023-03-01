Patrick's on Third was awash in smiles and shamrocks as the Queens of St. Patrick's Day past and the St. Peter Ambassadors came together to welcome the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Queen: Katie Keogh Erickson.
Erickson was awarded the honorary title at the St. Patrick's Queens Brunch on March 1. Becca Kennedy, the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Queen, welcomed her successor with an embrace and bequeathed the shamrock crown, emerald cape and royal scepter.
"It's quite amazing. I have such amazing women to follow behind and it feels really great," said Erickson upon receiving the honor.
Erickson has deep roots in both the City of St. Peter and the annual St. Patrick's Celebration. She was born and raised in St. Peter and has been a near life-long resident. Community members may know her from Pioneer Bank, where she's worked for 33 years.
Erickson gets her Irish heritage from her father Keith Keogh, a descendent of three full-blooded Irish grandparents and one of the founders of the St. Peter Ambassadors St. Patrick's Day Parade in 1978.
"Back when I was growing up St. Patrick’s Day was like a national holiday in our house," said Erickson. "My dad used own Embassy Bar back in the day and St. Patrick’s Day was always a big deal in our family.”
Erickson is now the third member of the Keogh clan to be crowned St. Patrick's Queen. Her grandmother Sally Keogh was coronated in 1983 and her sister Kim Keogh Burg received the royal treatment in 2016.
The family came out support Erickson as the Ambassadors played and sang traditional Irish folk songs in her honor. Keith Keogh, wearing a shirt that read "Irish Grandpa," couldn't have been more thrilled to see his second daughter wear the crown.
"I'm so proud of Katie and my daughter ahead and my mom and this is a great celebration in the greatest town in Minnesota," said Keogh.
As a longtime, recognized member of the community in her own right, it was only natural that the St. Peter Ambassadors would award the honor to Erickson.
"It was [Erickson's] turn. She has a very Irish family, a very well-known family in the community and she's very well-known in the community," said St. Peter Ambassador Aaron Petersen. "It's a family tradition and she will be a great representative for St. Peter and the St. Patrick's Day Celebration."
Community members will be able to catch Erickson in her full Irish regalia in the St. Patrick's Day Parade at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17. As the parade continues to draw large crowds, the St. Peter Ambassadors have extended the route from Broadway to Walnut Street along South Fifth Street.
"I'm looking forward to the parade in a couple weeks, my sister will be here and hanging out with all these lovely ladies," Erickson said, gesturing St. Patrick's Queens. "I know all of these women here, some of us go way back, so it will be super fun."