Patrick's on Third was awash in smiles and shamrocks as the Queens of St. Patrick's Day past and the St. Peter Ambassadors came together to welcome the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Queen: Katie Keogh Erickson. 

Katie Erickson 2

Katie Erickson smiles after being crowned the St. Patrick's Day Queen of 2023 by last year's queen Becca Kennedy. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Katie Erickson shamrock search

Katie Erickson enters Patrick's on Third in a shamrock shirt before her coronation. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Katie Erickson

Katie Erickson is crowned the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Queen by 2022 Queen Becca Kennedy. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Katie Erickson family

Katie Erickson comes from a long line of St. Patrick's Day Queens. Her family came to Patrick's on Third to support her in her coronation. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Katie Ericksons sister

2023 St. Patrick's Queen Katie Erickson poses with her sister and 2016 St. Patrick's Queen Kim Burg. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
St. Patrick's Queens

The St. Patrick Queen's brunch was held to honor St. Peter's Irish royalty past and present. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575.

