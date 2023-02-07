A Kasota man is accused of kicking and spitting at law enforcement while resisting arrest.
Branden Michael Burg, 28, was charged with felony fourth degree assault of a peace officer, and gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor counts for interfering with a peace officer on Jan. 31.
According to the charges, the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Burg's location due to a caller reporting he had used controlled substances and was tearing apart a vehicle.
Law enforcement reported finding Burg in a field in St. Peter and attempting to reason with him for nearly an hour. Despite near-freezing temperatures, Burg removed his coat and an ambulance was requested.
The Sheriff's Office decided to bring Burg into protective custody due to concern for his safety and others, according to the complaint, but the defendant responded by pulling and pushing away from the officers. At one point, he dropped to the ground kicking and screaming.
Burg reportedly continued to flail as officers got him off the ground and escorted him to the ambulance. Five officers held him down to a gurney to restrain him while away his arms and kicked his legs.
While he was being restrained, law enforcement said Burg turned his head and spat and one of the deputies. His saliva landed on the deputy's face and left eye.