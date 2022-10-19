A Kasota man was charged for allegedly fleeing police at speeds of over 100 mph.
Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.
A Kasota man was charged for allegedly fleeing police at speeds of over 100 mph.
Noah Bryan Horvat, 38, was charged with with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor careless driving and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint, North Mankato Police attempted to pull over Horvat’s vehicle because his registration was expired, but when police turned on the emergency lights, Horvat continued driving for five more blocks.
The officer turned on his siren, but instead of stopping, Horvat reportedly drove into a gas station and accelerated onto another street before turning onto Hwy. 169. Horvat then drove past a red light at one point and caused a semi truck to swerve out of his way and hit the shoulder according to the charges. Horvat accelerated to speeds past 100 mph, did not signal lane changes and occupied the middle of the road during the pursuit.
Eventually, the car exited onto Hwy. 14 and took another exit into the city of Mankato. Horvat slowed down and then jumped out of the car while it was still moving and continued to flee on foot. But the defendant tripped and fell in his attempted escape, allowing officers to catch up to him as he tried to stand back up.
According to the court document, Horvat repeatedly refused to comply with officer demands until he was handcuffed. Police searched his vehicle and located a silver pipe which tested positive for the presence of marijuana as well as multiple large knives including a blade with a pair of brass knuckles attached.
Horvat reportedly told police that he panicked when he saw the emergency lights and thought he was being pulled over for an argument he had in the bar. From there, he said the situation “snowballed.” He claimed the knives in the back of the vehicle belonged to a friend.
Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.