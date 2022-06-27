Members of the St. Peter community shook hands and sparked conversations over hefty plates of sambusa and other Somali dishes for a Tea and Talk at the Islamic Center Sunday.
The delectable pouches of ground beef and chicken, combined yard games and emergency vehicles brought by the St. Peter Police Department and River’s Edge Hospital proved to be such a draw that there were more attendees than chairs at the community get-together.
Mohamed Abdulkadir said the Islamic Center had been planning the event in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, hoping to strengthen ties between St. Peter’s East African community, St. Peter law enforcement and city leadership and the wider public. After two years of pandemic restrictions now waning, the Islamic Center determined now was a perfect time to have the community come together.
“There’s a lot of different community members, everybody came and that’s great,” said Abdulkadir. “Some people didn’t see each other for a while and now people who were talking by phone can now meet face to face.”
The Islamic Center Director encouraged the around 100 attendees to talk to people they haven’t met before. The guests were observed following Abdulkadir’s suggestion as white St. Peter residents shared tables with East African St. Peter residents and St. Peter police officers kicked around the soccer ball and tossed bags with Islamic Center youth.
“We want people to connect with each other,” said Abdulkadir. “I know how our community worries about police and now the police are here and they are friendly and they can connect with people, to young ones especially, so they can feel safe when they see a police officer.”
In turn, members of the Islamic Center shared traditional Somali food and drink with the crowd. After recitations from the Quran by Islamic Center youth, volunteers loaded up guests’ plates with Somali pastries.
Sambusas, stuffed triangular pastries filled with ground meat and onion, were served as the main course. Delicious sweets, including malawah (a crepe-like pancake) and mandazi (triangular fried bread) were served alongside odkac (a small meat dish) and a spicy dip called shigni. Refreshments included hot Somali black tea and tea with milk.
As the adults feasted on the traditional Somali meal, kids and teens competed in cornhole and explored a police car and armored truck brought by the St. Peter Police Department and an ambulance brought by River’s Edge Hospital.
“This is something we wanted to be involved with and do and have an event like this where we can share some of our services and they can see what kind of vehicles that we have,” said St. Peter Police Chief Matt Growchow. “It’s just been a blessing to be involved.”
Abdukhadir plans to have similar community events allowing St. Peter East Africans to share their culture in the future by collaborating with other organizations.